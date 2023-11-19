Aston Villa are apparently willing to "break the bank" for a club's star forward who's even been likened to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Villans make January transfer plans

According to various reports in the last few weeks, Villa appear determined to strengthen their ranks in the January window as manager Unai Emery looks to mount a serious challenge to Champions League qualification.

The Midlands side appear to be very real contenders for a top-four finish, as highlighted by their electric start to the Premier League season.

Winning eight out of a possible 12 league matches, Emery's side are just three points off table-topping Man City with barely anything separating first and fifth.

If Villa wish to maintain their excellent form, though, more squad depth is perhaps needed - especially in the midfield area as Emiliano Buendia is out with a long-term injury.

The Argentine was a mainstay under Emery last term, playing in all 38 of their top flight matches, but Villa may not see him return until April next year.

As a result, Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is believed to be a target for Villa, as well as Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Carlos Soler.

However, it is also rumoured that NSWE are plotting swoops for attacking additions, with an interesting claim now made involving Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson.

Villa ready to "break the bank" for Gudmundsson

The Iceland international has been in fine form for the Serie A side over 2023/2024, scoring five goals in 12 league outings.

Gudmundsson has even attracted attention from the likes of Tottenham as a result, with Villa being no exception as they have throw their hat in the ring.

According to Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), Villa are ready to "break the bank" for Gudmundsson and will have no issue paying his asking price either.

The 26-year-old only penned a new contract on Friday morning, but that hasn't deterred Emery and co who are still said to be pursuing Gudmundsson.

He is said to be valued at around £17.5 million, a very affordable fee for a high-flying Premier League side like the Villans. Gudmundsson can operate in many areas across the forward line, including on the wing and through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

This season, though, manager Alberto Gilardino has utilised the Icelandic star as a second striker behind Mateo Retegui - where he has blossomed and stood out as a key player for them.

Perhaps most interestingly, Gudmundsson has drawn comparisons with Liverpool star Salah. Teammate Kevin Strootman, speaking to Il Secolo XIX newspaper (via Football Italia), likened the player to Jurgen Klopp's Egyptian superstar.

"If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long,” Strootman said.

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”