Aston Villa are open to receiving loan offers for one of their out of favour players in January, according to an update from a fresh report.

Aston Villa's summer departures

NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery sanctioned the sales of nine players over the summer, with six of those being on a permanent basis and three being stars who they have sent out on loan for the remainder of the season in order to increase their game time.

Permanent exits Loan moves Cameron Archer (Sheffield United) Philippe Coutinho (Al-Duhail SC) Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Hull City) Morgan Sanson (OGC Nice) Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) Viljami Sinisalo (Exeter City) Keinan Davis (Udinese) Ashley Young (Everton) Wesley (Stoke City)

Back in January, Jhon Duran joined the club from Chicago and he’s since gone on to make 24 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Duran statistics), but it’s fair to say that the striker has fallen significantly low down in the manager’s pecking order this season, failing to get regular minutes under his belt.

The Colombia international has made zero starts and just six substitute outings, playing 68 minutes of football in the Premier League (WhoScored - Duran statistics), and with Ollie Watkins doing an excellent job leading the line through the middle, it’s unlikely that the 19-year-old will be getting a look in anytime soon.

Aston Villa happy to sanction the sale of Jhon Duran

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are therefore open to offers for Duran, but it's expected that they are only likely to let him go on loan rather than for good.

"Aston Villa are planning to let Jhon Duran go in January with a loan move most likely, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed his attitude has been questioned by the manager on multiple occasions at the club’s Bodymoor Heath training ground. It is believed Villa will listen to offers for the January 2023 signing in the upcoming window."

Emery's "raw" teenager needs more senior experience

Following his arrival in January, Duran hasn’t been given the necessary game time that he needs in order to develop as a player and he wasn’t even allowed to leave over the summer to find it elsewhere, but Aston Villa giving the green-light now would be completely the right decision to make.

The Medellin native, who earns £30k-per-week (Aston Villa salaries), has only scored four goals since putting pen to paper at the start of the year, so he’s not been able to make much of an impact even when he has been given the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Furthermore, the centre-forward currently ranks as the Spaniard’s 13th overall best-performing player out of 23 squad members (WhoScored - Aston Villa statistics), again highlighting his failure to make a positive impression compared to his fellow teammates.

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Duran is still very much a “raw” player, so it’s important that he finds a new home for the rest of the season where he will be given the opportunity to gain the senior experience and exposure that he requires.