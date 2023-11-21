Aston Villa were linked with a move for Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna over the summer, and a fresh report has revealed a promising update in their pursuit ahead of January.

Marcos Acuna profiled

Acuna is a left-back who has plied his trade at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium for the past three years having first joined from Sporting CP back in 2020. He’s since gone on to make a total of 133 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Acuna stats).

The Argentina international still has just under two years remaining on his deal (Sevilla contracts), but that didn’t stop him from being highlighted as a target during the previous transfer window by NSWE, Monchi and Unai Emery.

The Midlands outfit were confirmed to be working on a deal for the 32-year-old, with Football Insider reporting that he had even agreed personal terms to join, but a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline on September 1st.

The La Liga outfit were claimed to have had late second thoughts about letting the veteran depart, but with him having made just six league starts this season (WhoScored - Acuna stats), they appear to have had another change of heart regarding his future in Spain having dropped down the pecking order, with reports last month claiming Aston Villa are close to agreeing a January deal for the player.

Sevilla looking to receive bid for Acuna

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla (via Sport Witness), Sevilla want to receive an offer for Acuna in January in what is a boost for Emery. Diego Alonso’s side are hoping that Aston Villa and other potential suitors are “willing to bet on him” because Adria Pedrosa has solidified the first-choice spot meaning that the experienced star is surplus to requirements.

Aston Villa could land "top defender" in Acuna

Being a left-back, Acuna’s main priority is to help his backline which he has been doing when handed the rare opportunity to play this season, averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.1 aerial wins per game in La Liga, but he’s also capable of having a positive impact in the final third.

The Zapala native has racked up 98 contributions (64 assists and 34 goals) since the start of his career, showing that he loves to use his pace to burst down the flank, dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for himself and his fellow teammates in the opposition’s penalty area.

Marcos Acuna's Style Of Play Likes to play long balls Likes to cross Plays the ball off the ground often

The £48k-per-week earner (Sevilla salaries), even knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured seven trophies for both club and country over the course of his career, so he will possess the winning mentality required to succeed at Villa Park.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola previously heaped praise on Acuna, labelling him an all-round “top defender”, so should he put pen to paper, there’s a chance that he could soon be facing him the next time he takes on Emery’s side in the Premier League.