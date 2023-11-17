Tottenham have been backed to make a "top signing" in January amid reports that manager Ange Postecoglou is eyeing fresh faces.

Spurs need to sign player alternatives for Postecoglou

Spurs are said to be eyeing up a few transfer targets, with the January window set to open in around a month and a half. Postecoglou's squad has been left crippled by injuries and suspensions of late. Spurs had to make do without star quartet James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie during their 2-1 defeat to Wolves last Saturday, a result which highlighted Tottenham's severe lack of depth.

Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg slotted into the aforementioned's positions with Postecoglou boldly sticking to his high line, though they all didn't quite have the desired influence.

While Maddison and van de Ven are expected to be back early next year, when the January window takes effect, there is still a very real case to be made that Spurs need alternatives to the pair.

Ahead of a long season, key players becoming unavailable due to fitness issues or suspension will be pretty commonplace. Van de Ven is a particularly key player for Tottenham, as his searing pace allows Postecoglou to succeed with such a high Spurs defensive line.

Defenders of the same mould - like Uruguay star Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly - have all been linked with moves to Spurs since van de Ven's hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, amid reports Hojbjerg is keen to leave, Tottenham are believed to want another midfielder with both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr also off to the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

This scenario would leave Postecoglou with just Oliver Skipp and Rodrigo Bentancur to choose from for a good period in 2024, something which Spurs would seriously need to rectify.

Hutton backs "top signing" at Tottenham

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham right-back Alan Hutton has backed Spurs to make a "top signing" mid-season after these reports of potential activity.

The BBC pundit says Bournemouth defender Kelly ticks "a lot of boxes" in particular, with the Scotsman expecting his former club to be busy.

“It’ll be very interesting to see who they bring in, and I think it will happen, a top signing, for sure," said Hutton.

"They do need defensive reinforcements as we’ve seen after a number of injuries. They look thin at the back so it’s something they will look at. Kelly’s got lots of experience in the Premier League.

“He’s a good size, good with his feet and ticks a lot of boxes. He’s somebody they’ll have an eye on but I’m sure there’ll be lots of players that are working hard in the background to see if they can make the squad better.”

Spurs next take on Aston Villa just after the international break concludes, and it will be intriguing to see how Postecoglou sets up with such limited resources at his disposal.