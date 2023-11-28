Tottenham have been told the £65 million star they "need" with manager Ange Postecoglou soon getting the chance to strengthen his squad in January.

Ange handed more problems at Spurs

The last three weeks has been a nightmare for Postecoglou and co, as Spurs are forced to cope with a plethora of injuries and suspensions which have hit their squad.

Tottenham currently have ten players either nursing injury problems or suspended from match action, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, Pape Matar Sarr and, potentially, Rodrigo Bentancur all unavailable right now.

It's an issue which has laid Postecoglou's squad bare for the festive period, and it's safe to say they quite simply need to bring in reinforcements in January.

While a fair few of the aforementioned squad members will be back by the new year, long-term injuries to Maddison, van de Ven, Solomon and Perisic have brought attention to Spurs' glaring lack of depth in certain areas.

If the north Londoners wish to compete for a Champions League place, or silverware, they'll require quality alternatives to their preferred starters.

Spurs eyeing new centre-back and new striker

According to recent reports, Spurs want a new centre-back and replacement for Harry Kane over the next two transfer windows.

Tottenham have been linked with Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez, with rumours suggesting Postecoglou could make a move for defender Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth as well. Another striker to be linked with a move to N17, alongside the likes of Gimenez, is Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The Englishman, who could cost around £65 million according to Fabrizio Romano, has been widely tipped to leave Brentford pretty soon.

Aaron Lennon urges Toney move

Taking to X, former Spurs winger and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Aaron Lennon has told Tottenham to make a move for Toney. In their latest loss, a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, the Lilywhites missed a host of chances and could've arguably ran out comfortable winners if not for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Lennon seems to suggest a swoop for Toney would solve this issue, hinting a bid for the 27-year-old in January is what's needed for Postecoglou.

"Knew Villa couldn’t play any worse," said Lennon. "Tielemans was very good when he came on got them playing and calmed the game down. A lot of positives for spurs in the performance especially with all the injuries out. But need a striker to finish these chances. Ivan Toney in January."

The forward has proven top flight experience, having scored 20 league goals prior to his ban for alleged gambling breaches. He's also been called "amazing" by his manager, Thomas Frank.

Ivan Toney strengths (via WhoScored) Aerial duels Direct free kicks Through balls Finishing

“Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects,” Frank told Brentford's official website. “The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable.

“I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."