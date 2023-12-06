Brighton and Hove Albion have made contact to enquire about a deal to sign a new defender, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Roberto De Zerbi's season so far

The Seagulls have made a generally positive start to the new campaign having won six, drawn four and lost four of their opening 14 games, meaning that they currently find themselves eighth in the Premier League table.

Victories Draws Defeats Luton Town (4-1) Liverpool (2-2) West Ham United (3-1) Wolves (4-1) Fulham (1-1) Aston Villa (6-1) Newcastle United (3-1) Everton (1-1) Manchester City (2-1) Manchester United (3-1) Sheffield United (1-1) Chelsea (3-2) Bournemouth (3-1) Nottingham Forest (3-2)

Ahead of January, Roberto De Zerbi will know that strengthening his squad further could allow him to challenge for a high place in the division, not to mention how far he could take his side in the Europa League, and he’s set his sights on one target in particular.

Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez has established himself as Diego Alonso’s overall second best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.03 (WhoScored - Sevilla statistics), and the 20-year-old’s impressive form has seemingly caught the eye at The Amex.

The Spain youth international was recently the subject of interest from the south coast outfit who were reportedly considering making a move, and if the following update is to be believed, the hierarchy have now taken their admiration one step further prior to the upcoming transfer window opening.

Brighton interested in Juanlu Sanchez

According to Spanish outlet ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness), Brighton are keen on Sanchez ahead of January. The Seagulls have reached out to ask how much it would take to secure the services of their target “in recent days”, after sending scouts to assess his performances. The Sevilla defender is set to have a release clause of €25m (£21m) in the new year, and whilst an official offer is yet to be made, there is “clear interest”.

Sanchez could be a "gifted" player for De Zerbi

Being a right-back, Sanchez is naturally stronger in the defensive aspect of his game which he’s proven so far this season where he currently ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles and the 98th percentile for blocks (FBRef - Sanchez statistics).

Sponsored by Nike, De Zerbi’s target is also capable of making a positive impact in the final third having posted 23 contributions, 13 assists and 10 goals, in 128 appearances since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Sanchez statistics).

The Seville native also has previous experience competing in both the Champions League and Europa League, so he will additionally know what it takes to be successful at the level required in the competition that the club are currently in.

As described by Jose Manuel Rodriguez, Sanchez is a genuinely “gifted” player, and whilst he could be ready to be thrown straight into the starting line-up, being just 20 years of age, he could be more of an exciting signing for the long-term future of Brighton.