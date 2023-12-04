Brighton and Hove Albion could be set to lose one of their first-team stars next year, with a fresh report revealing that he’s wanted by a high-profile club in the summer.

Brighton's recent departures

The Seagulls sanctioned the sales of 21 players during the previous window on either a permanent or loan basis, with some of the biggest names to leave for good being the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Robert Sanchez, but there could soon be more following in their footsteps.

Roberto De Zerbi has Danny Welbeck, James Milner and Adam Lallana who will have all reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the current season (Brighton contracts), so they are likely to be heading for the exit door should they not be offered the chance to extend their stay.

At The Amex, Kaoru Mitoma first joined the club back in 2021 and he’s since gone on to make a total of 60 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Mitoma statistics), and the left-winger was recently rewarded for his efforts by putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

Back in October, Japan’s international signed an improved contract which means he is set to stay at the club until at least 2027, as per the above outlet, but despite him committing his long-term future just two months ago, that hasn’t stopped the 26-year-old from emerging as a target for an admirer in the Premier League.

Man City interested in Kaoru Mitoma

According to Spanish reports (via The Hard Tackle), Mitoma is of interest to Man City ahead of 2024. The Sky Blues are keen to strike a deal for the forward upon the conclusion of the campaign, with Pep Guardiola being a huge admirer of his target.

Brighton have set a price tag of €70-80m (£59-68m) in order to sanction the sale of their prized asset, so it’ll be interesting to see whether this is a deal that comes to fruition.

Brighton need to keep "beautiful talent" in Mitoma

In the Premier League this season, Mitoma has racked up seven contributions (four assists and three goals) in 13 appearances, so considering his excellent current form alongside the positive influence he has on the side, Brighton need to do everything that they possibly can to retain his services.

The Kawasaki native, who is sponsored by Puma, has recorded 23 shots over the course of the term which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Brighton statistics), highlighting how he stands out in the final third compared to his peers.

De Zerbi’s “beautiful talent”, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, is even a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including three roles across the frontline and two in the midfield, so it’s a no-brainer of a decision to keep him in the building beyond next summer.