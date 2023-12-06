Burnley are embroiled in a relegation battle at Turf Moor and could look to help their cause by bringing a talented player to Lancashire in January, according to a report.

Burnley's persistence with Vincent Kompany

Undoubtedly, the Clarets have shown commendable persistence with Vincent Kompany over the course of this term as he continues to bring an entertaining brand of football to Turf Moor despite outside criticism of his approach. In the aftermath of the Clarets' 5-0 victory over Sheffield United last weekend, Belgian boss Kompany praised his players for their commitment to carrying out his style of play that he has unwaveringly stood by despite learning some harsh lessons along the way in the Premier League.

"I don't take it for granted, the amount of pressure there was on the game to turn up and perform, it is a difficult thing to do. I work with an awesome group of players; all I am doing as a coach is hoping every weekend they can translate their hard work into results. Today is one of those days."

As we so often see in the English top flight, managers come under increasing pressure to deliver the results required to maintain their status on a year-by-year basis in the division, sometimes to the detriment of a long-term vision being the primary concern at any given club.

The Clarets don't have this problem due to their faith in the man who assembled a side that wreaked havoc in the Championship last season on their way to promotion, which can only bode well for the future as Burnley continue to acclimatise to their new position in the football pyramid.

Looking ahead to January, Kompany is now believed to have a new defender in his sights who could arrive for a cut-price fee, according to a report.

Burnley eyeing Eiran Cashin

According to TEAMtalk, Derby County defender Eiran Cashin is a target for Burnley alongside a host of other clubs as he continues to impress at Pride Park under Paul Warne. The report states that Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are all in the frame to sign the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

Cashin will be a free agent in the summer of 2024 if he fails to sign a new contract at his current employer. Derby County are hopeful the Mansfield-born star will choose to commit his future to the club; however, if he doesn't, the Rams may look to cash in on his services in January, potentially making him available for a cut-price fee.

Labelled "outstanding" by former manager Wayne Rooney in 2022, Cashin has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Derby County this term, registering one goal in the process (Cashin statistics - Transfermarkt).

Burnley already have an encouraging crop of talented young stars at Turf Moor and Cashin could fit in well with Kompany's long-term plans at the club, making this a deal to watch.