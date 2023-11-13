Highlights Chelsea's inconsistency this season has hindered their chances of securing a Champions League spot.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign a new goalkeeper in January to replace Robert Sanchez.

Sanchez's mistakes in the recent draw against Arsenal have put his position as Chelsea's number one in doubt.

Chelsea are one of the toughest teams to predict in the Premier League this season. Whilst they suffered defeats against Brentford and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, they ended Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten start and held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in a game that saw them squander a two-goal advantage.

As each weekend of action arrives, Mauricio Pochettino faces a guessing game as to which version of his side will turn up on the day. And that inconsistency has already left the Blues behind in the race for a Champions League spot. Given their results, Chelsea have unsurprisingly already turned their attention towards the January transfer window, where they could reportedly look to replace one summer signing in ruthless fashion.

Chelsea transfer news

Chelsea were once again one of, if not the busiest clubs in Europe during the summer transfer window, as the likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz made way for arrivals such as Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo. As the league's top spenders, the pressure was on the Blues to instantly deliver. It seemed impossible for their problems to continue. Yet, three months into the campaign and they remain on course to finish outside of the top four, leaving Pochettino to assess one particular summer signing.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Chelsea are looking to sign an undisputed number one goalkeeper in January to already replace Robert Sanchez, who has struggled to get going at Stamford Bridge. Sanchez's price-tag was reportedly a hefty £25m, but that doesn't look set to stop those at the London club from splashing the cash even further and welcoming an upgrade.

It remains to be seen just who that upgrade will be in January, though it is certainly worrying news for Sanchez, who arrived in the summer with the hope of establishing his place as the number one at Chelsea.

Sanchez labelled "stupid" in Chelsea draw

It's been a difficult start to life in a Chelsea shirt for Sanchez, whose mistakes against Arsenal ended up costing the Blues all three points in what would have been a statement victory. And whilst patience is the key, the London club's ability to spend endless money puts any poor performers in doubt for Pochettino's side, rightly or wrongly.

The new shot-stopper earned his fair share of criticism during the aforementioned Arsenal draw, including from TalkSport's Andy Townsend, who said:

“I was very impressed with the Chelsea performance for 70 minutes until Sanchez made that silly decision for reasons only better known to him. When you’re 2-0 up against a very good team, you make a daft decision like that, and you hand Arsenal a lifeline.

"With 20 minutes to go, you’re thinking there is no way Chelsea aren’t going to win that match, but they let it slip through their fingers because of that daft decision by the goalkeeper. It was stupid.”

Sanchez will hope to see his fortunes chance at Chelsea, with reports suggesting that his place as Pochettino's number one could already be in doubt as the January window approaches.