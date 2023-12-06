Chelsea are monitoring the situation of a new striker as they consider bringing him to the Premier League, according to a fresh report.

Mauricio Pochettino's current options

The Blues have Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja and Deivid Washington as their three natural options at centre-forward as it stands, but there’s a chance that two of them could be heading for the exit door in January.

According to Football Insider, Broja is attracting significant interest from Fulham ahead of the upcoming transfer window, while Washington could be sent out on loan in order to increase his experience and game time being just 18 years of age.

Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino could enter the market to find some further reinforcements should they depart, and Hoffenheim’s Max Moerstedt has emerged as a potential target, with the 17-year-old teenager being a regular feature of his club’s various youth sides (Transfermarkt - Moerstedt statistics).

Germany’s youth international still has just under three years remaining on his deal, but that hasn’t stopped chiefs from deploying their scouts to assess their target’s performances as they consider making an approach in the coming weeks.

Chelsea set sights on Max Moerstedt

According to 90min, Chelsea are interested in Moerstedt and recently had representatives in attendance to watch him live alongside several other admirers.

“It was his performances at the recently concluded Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, which Germany won, that particularly caught the attention of a number of suitors.

"Manchester United and Chelsea scouts were impressed. Brighton & Hove Albion, a club with a deserved reputation for identifying and developing young talent, also like what they see. It isn't just Premier League sides, though, with Juventus and Atalanta keeping tabs on Moerstedt too.”

Moerstedt is an "exciting" young prospect

Since the start of his career, Moerstedt has posted 57 contributions, 42 goals and 15 assists, in just 48 appearances, so it’s no surprise to learn that he is attracting so much attention, and given his record in the final third, he could be a wonderful recruit for Chelsea.

Pochettino’s target has had a taste of what it’s like to be successful having been crowned Bundesliga U17s winner with Hoffenheim, alongside World Cup and European U17s champion with Germany, so he may already possess that winning mentality that he could bring to London.

Standing at 6 foot 4, Mannheim’s native could turn into an ideal target man up top with his height and he’s able to provide a real physical presence when long balls are played to him, making himself a handful for the opposition’s defence to deal with.

For all of the positive qualities that he has in his locker, Moerstedt is a truly “exciting” player, as hailed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and with him still being a teenager, the fact that he’s showing all this potential now means that he could go on to have a bright future ahead of him, possibly at Stamford Bridge.