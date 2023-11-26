Chelsea have reportedly made a "formal proposal" to sign one club's "eye-catching" midfield maestro as Todd Boehly gets moving ahead of January.

Boehly's rumoured transfer plans for 2024

Led by chairman Boehly, the Blues are reportedly plotting to strengthen manager Mauricio Pochettino's ranks even more despite spending nearly £400 million in the summer.

Co-directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are on hand to assist Boehly in his transfer plans at Stamford Bridge, with it being reported that a new striker and centre-back are among Chelsea's top priorities.

Forward Nicolas Jackson, signed from Villarreal before deadline day, is still raw and there has been some doubt over whether he is ready to lead the line - despite scoring four in his last two Premier League games.

Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen are targets for Chelsea, to come in and provide a cutting edge for Pochettino going forward, while they also must think about replacing centre-back Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian veteran is out of contract at the end of the season and all signs point towards him leaving in 2024, prompting Chelsea to look at signing Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Lisbon among others.

Silva's homeland has actually been a talent pool for Chelsea of late, with Pochettino's side sealing deals for the likes of Angelo and Deivid Washington from Brazil's Serie A earlier this year.

Chelsea make "formal" offer for Moscardo

The South American talents appear to come part of Boehly's 'buy them young' policy, as Chelsea continue to monitor the best young talents in world football.

They've already sealed other deals for exciting young players like Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Diego Moreira and Lesley Ugochukwu, with Corinthians wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo now a player of serious interest as well.

According to GOAL in Brazil, Chelsea have lodged a "formal proposal" to sign Moscardo and come as one of the first teams to do so.

The amount they've offered has apparently been kept "confidential" with Chelsea now awaiting a response from Corinthians, which is wanted by the start of the January transfer window.

Corinthians placed a value of around £30 million on Moscardo, a fee higher than what Chelsea have acutally proposed, but there has still been no definitive response from the midfielder's club.

Moscardo's "eye-catching" dribbling attracts praise

The 18-year-old is a real one to watch and stands out as one of the most exciting prodigies west of the Atlantic right now.

"Studious off the pitch, Moscardo seems to have a high footballing IQ on it, too," wrote GOAL journalist Krishan Davis on the teenager.

"As a defensive midfielder, he is predictably astute at reading the game, he passes precisely and he presses and battles tirelessly - a result of his youth but also testament to his stamina.

"His ball-carrying ability is particularly eye-catching, as he is able to progress play with the ball at his feet without discarding his defensive duties. That is undoubtedly an attribute that has led to him catching the eye of Europe's elite."