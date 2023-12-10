Chelsea are a beacon of offering young talent a chance to flourish and are now allegedly negotiating a swoop involving one of the world's most exciting prospects.

Chelsea's youthful squad...

Since Todd Boehly and company arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2022, not much has changed regarding the Blues' commitment to pulling off extravagant signings for large sums of money, which was also a common feature of the Roman Abramovich era in west London. What has changed is the nature of the players that Chelsea have brought in and the vision that the club's hierarchy has unilaterally deployed since their tenure began.

Bringing in stars of the future has become the aim for the Blues and their squad complexion is now among the youngest in the Premier League, with an average age of just 23.9 across the board. Digging a little deeper into Mauricio Pochettino's first team, Transfermarkt show the median age for every key position. In the goalkeeping department, the mean is 25.50 while his defensive options combined are on average 24.33 years old.

Midfield is the youngest area of the Argentinian's roster at 21.50. At the same time, Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja alongside others in attack sit at 22.33, indicating that there has been a major culture shift at Chelsea as they look to build for the long-term.

Undoubtedly, this plan will take time to fully get off the ground, something which is evidenced by the fact that they languish in mid-table. The EFL Cup could be an avenue for the Blues to claim some silverware this campaign, though they will need to see off Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge later this month to put themselves in with a chance.

Looking ahead, it now seems as if Chelsea are negotiating another move for a young star as Pochettino continues to shape his side for the coming years.

Chelsea negotiating Estevao Willian deal

According to a report from GOAL, Chelsea are negotiating with Palmerias regarding a potential deal for young star Estevao Willian and have indicated in talks with the Brazilian side that they could be willing to fork out €40 million (£34.3 million) to sign the 16-year-old.

Estevao Willian stats in 2023 - includes youth competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 15 Goals 2 Assists 1

The outlet claim that the Blues are looking to replicate a similar deal for that of Real Madrid-bound wonderkid Endrick, who will join the La Liga giants once he turns 18. Palmeiras hold 70% of Willian's rights and the other 30% are retained by the player himself. Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona all signalled their interest in the winger; however, they failed to make progress in their own respective talks.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig has taken a shine to the player and labelled him as an "outstanding talent" on social media platform X, demonstrating his unique potential that has alerted some of Europe's elite clubs.

Chelsea may hope to put their best foot forward in negotiations as Pochettino aims to recruit yet another prodigious talent to add to his extensive list at Stamford Bridge.