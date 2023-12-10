It's been reported this week that Chelsea are "set to cash in" on one of their "selfless" players next month, even if he actually wants to stay.

Chelsea transfer plans for January

Despite spending in and around £400 million in the summer transfer window, Mauricio Pochettino's side have undergone a mixed bag of form so far this season.

Sitting in and around mid-table, the Blues could seriously improve in some areas, as some issues arguably lie both in defence and further forward.

Long-serving centre-back Thiago Silva also looks set to leave Chelsea when his contract expires in 2024, prompting reports that chairman Todd Boehly and co are eyeing his successor.

Chelsea have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah in this regard, while other media sources believe Napoli star Victor Osimhen is a top target for Pochettino as he chases a prolific goalscorer.

Boehly's heavy spending over the last 12 months, though, means Chelsea may have to sell on more of their squad members in an attempt to comply with FFP.

Chelsea "set to cash in" on Chalobah

This is echoed by TEAMtalk, who claim that outgoings are set to be a big theme of Chelsea's January transfer business.

One player who now seems more and more likely to leave is versatile defender, Trevoh Chalobah. The 24-year-old seems out of favour under Pochettino, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest thought to be potential landing spots for him mid-season.

The player himself wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea are "set to cash in" on Chalobah regardless. The Englishman has been in west London since childhood, though it now appears likely he'll wave goodbye to his boyhood club in January.

While Pochettino doesn't see Chalobah as viable for the long-term, he's a player who appears to have split opinion at Chelsea over the last 12 months.

Former interim boss Frank Lampard, for instance, was actually a big fan of his.

“He’s such a selfless lad. He doesn’t say ‘I want to play in this position,” said Lampard to the media last season.

“Maybe (his best position) will become apparent, but I think he’s played really well in a back three for the club. (He had) a really good period when he first got into the team, he can play well as a centre-back in a back four and at right-back. The bigger picture is the way he’s been applying himself since I’ve come back.

“He’s a delight to train with every day because he comes in with an enthusiasm, low maintenance, and when you talk about the things you want, he tries to do them on the pitch, which is a great thing.

“In my short period here, you look at what are the games and the individual players, I’ve been very happy. I was looking forward to working with Trev because I didn’t get that chance when I was here before.”