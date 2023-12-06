Chelsea chiefs are monitoring the situation of an overseas teenager as they consider bringing him to the Premier League in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Chelsea's youngest players

At Stamford Bridge, Mauricio Pochettino currently has six members of his first-team squad aged 20 or under, with Todd Boehly known to have a strong track record when it comes to recruiting up-and-coming talents, looking to build a long-term future for the club.

Squad Member Age Deivid Washington 18 Romeo Lavia 19 Lesley Ugochukwu 19 Levi Colwill 20 Malo Gusto 20 Carney Chukwuemeka 20

The Blues therefore know that any talented prospect they pursue in the market may find the opportunity to join attractive because they know they could be given the chance to prove themselves at senior level, and their latest target may feel the same.

FC Copenhagen’s right-winger Roony Bardghji has worked his way up through his side’s various youth ranks to get promoted to their first team where he’s since gone on to make a total of 69 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Bardghji statistics).

According to Copenhagen’s sporting director Peter Christiansen, Sweden’s youth international is attracting significant interest ahead of the upcoming window, and if the following update is to be believed, the 18-year-old is firmly on the radar of the hierarchy in the top-flight.

Chelsea tracking Roony Bardghji

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bardghji, but they aren't alone in their pursuit with three other high-profile clubs also hoping to secure his services in January.

He wrote: "European top clubs are starting to move for Copenhagen’s Swedish 18 year old talent Roony Bardghji. He’s under contract until December 2025 — short deal making it an opportunity. Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Barcelona and Chelsea scouts have been tracking him."

Bardghji is an "unreal talent" for the future

Across all competitions this season, Bardghji has scored 11 goals from 28 games in total which is an extremely impressive return for a teenager in the final third, but it’s not just his natural position out wide on the right wing where he’s comfortable playing.

The Kuwait City native is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including three roles across the frontline and two in the midfield, so he could be a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur where cover needs to be provided.

Pochettino’s left-footed target has even had a taste of what it’s like to compete and be successful having secured four trophies across all age levels during his time at FC Copenhagen, so he seems to already possess that winning mentality and be motivated to achieve.

As described by football scout Jacek Kulig, Bardghji is an “unreal talent” and there’s no doubt that should he decide to put pen to paper in the coming weeks, Chelsea could be gaining a genuinely exciting player that they may go on to star in the first team for years to come.