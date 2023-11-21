A Chelsea mainstay could now return to action after the international break following an injury blow he sustained, according to reports.

Pochettino picks up form

Since late September, the west Londoners have started to pick up real momentum following a pretty dismal start to the Premier League season and Mauricio Pochettino's reign as manager.

Indeed, Chelsea have lost just once in all competitions since beating Brighton 1-0 in the EFL Cup third round; sealing precious victories against the likes of Burnley, Fulham and Tottenham while also giving league champions Man City a real run for their money.

In what can only be described as the game of the season so far, Pochettino's men sealed a dramatic 4-4 draw against City at Stamford Bridge prior to internationals - a match which winger Raheem Sterling won't be forgetting in a hurry.

"We've played against one of the best, if not the best, teams from the past seven or eight years and we've had a right go at them," said Sterling.

"We played with such belief and intensity but, in the end, it's certainly a good point for us. It's been a good week [beating Spurs and drawing with City]. We've said for a while now, it's been stepping stones all season for us.

"Little things we've been working on we're starting to build on now and you can see the belief in the squad, as we've just gone toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the world.

"It was important we stood up to City, because they're a team if you sit off them and show them too much respect, they can easily punish you. We stood up to them, were aggressive in our pressing and all the boys showed a real intensity. We showed real character and were rewarded in the end."

One player who missed the epic encounter was defender Levi Colwill, who was forced to sit out with a shoulder injury.

Colwill could now return vs Newcastle

The Englishman, who had started all 11 of Chelsea's league games prior to City, was also withdrawn from the Three Lions squad. Now, an update has come to light on his shoulder problem, with The Evening Standard claiming Colwill could return against Newcastle and play the clash with Eddie Howe's side.

The 20-year-old was thought to be a doubt for the game, but Colwill's reintroduction is now entirely possible as the Blues gear up for what will be a tough contest. During his loan at Brighton last year, the versatile ace earned many admirers with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi heaping praise on Colwill and his "fantastic" ability.

Levi Colwill strengths Aerial duels Passing Concentration

“I think the best example of courage was Colwill in this game," said De Zerbi.

“We defended man-to-man and Colwill’s man was Odegaard. Colwill went 90 minutes to defend with Odegaard 80 metres from Jason Steele. This is courage.

“I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years because it’s difficult to find another left centre-back with his qualities.

“He’s a good guy, he’s improving a lot. This year his improvement has been fantastic and I hope he can stay with us.”