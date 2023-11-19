Whilst Chelsea have suffered a number of defeats this season, their record against the rest of the Premier League's top six has been strangely impressive. Mauricio Pochettino's side handed Tottenham Hotspur their first defeat of the league campaign, and managed to hold Arsenal and Manchester City to thrilling draws at Stamford Bridge in games that proved that the Blues are more than capable of performing to high standards on their day.

When the January transfer window opens, Todd Boehly may well look to make final adjustments to Pochettino's squad in the hope of making the performances against City, Spurs and Arsenal a weekly occurrence. To ensure that, reports suggest that Chelsea could rival Spurs for one particular target.

Chelsea transfer news

When it comes to transfers, the Blues have been one of several clubs consistently stealing the headlines during the last two decades. Since the arrival of Boehly, however, things have gone up a level, culminating in a major overhaul last summer. The likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic were all allowed to leave for rival clubs, whilst Christopher Nkunku, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson, plus many more, came through the door. The Blues aren't done there, either, with January approaching.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in the January transfer window in an attempt to beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to his signature. The Belgium club reportedly value their winger at £30m, in what should be an affordable deal for a club of the Blues' stature. The teenager has also reportedly attracted the interest of Fulham as an all-London race commences during the winter transfer window.

When January arrives, it looks increasingly likely that Nusa will have a decision to make, with the world seemingly at his feet.

Chelsea aiming to beat Spurs to "incredibly exciting" Nusa

After already defeating Spurs on the pitch this season, it now looks as though Chelsea want to defeat their London rivals in the transfer market for Nusa. And their interest comes as little surprise. The 18-year-old has impressed for Club Brugge this season, scoring twice and assisting twice in nine league appearances, despite being such a young player. When compared to Chelsea's current young wingers, Nusa's stats once again stand out.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Take-ons Completed Antonio Nusa 2 2 39 18 28 Noni Madueke 0 0 9 4 1 Mykhailo Mudryk 2 0 22 6 8

Following those performances, Nusa has been at the centre of praise, including from Arsenal captain and international teammate Martin Odegaard, who recently said:

"Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player. You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!

“He must continue as he has done. Work hard, be humble. He’s a nice boy. Very calm and nice type. It’s going to be just fine. He just has to enjoy the football and continue to deliver as he does. Then it will be good.”