Throughout the summer transfer window, Liverpool's focus was rightly on rebuilding their midfield following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and others in the middle of the park. Now approaching the halfway point of the season, it's clear to see that Jurgen Klopp completed that task with the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. Whilst the focus was on restoring their midfield, the Reds failed to bolster their backline, which could indicate what their next transfer plan is.

As things stand, Klopp's options are Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah, but a long-term injury to Matip has left the German with just three options in the Premier League. And given that Matip's contract runs out next summer, the Reds could be in need of another central defender, either way, which could reportedly see FSG target one particular reinforcement.

Liverpool transfer news

Those at Anfield must start thinking about the long term before it's too late. The last thing they need is to repeat the problem they endured last summer when they were forced to rebuild their midfield in one summer window. Reports indicate that the Reds could have an option for the future lined up, with the club open to offers.

According to 90min, Sao Paulo are now open to offers to sell Lucas Beraldo in what appears to be a boost for the Reds. The 20-year-old has reportedly attracted the interest of Liverpool and was the subject of a summer bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The ball now seems to be in Liverpool's court, with the Brazilian side willing to listen to any offers for their defender.

"They are boys with very good minds, who know that the moment will come [to leave]. We'll always talk to the agent and the player. We ended up renewing Beraldo's contract until 2027. We will negotiate with each of them if the offer is good for everyone. But I have never faced pressure from these boys. Quite the opposite."

"Innovative" Beraldo could become Van Dijk replacement

At just 20 years old, Beraldo is yet to reach his prime and is being linked with moves to the Premier League. If Liverpool are to think of their long-term future, then welcoming the Sao Paulo defender may not be a bad idea. Matip is leaving in the summer as things stand and Van Dijk is now 32, begging the question of who will replace the current captain in a few years. And the answer to that question may well be Beraldo.

The Brazilian has earned plenty of praise whilst playing in his home country, including from U23 scout and journalist Antonio Mango, who posted on X:

"Brazil aren’t too far away from the next big thing but you, as like me think of their attacking flair. It’s not too often you get excited by a rare breed left-footed centre-back. Innovative, distinctive creative and brave Beraldo has a unique complexion of attributes that makes him one of the most compelling individuals upcoming."

Whilst it remains to be seen whether Liverpool place an offer for Beraldo, the central defender is certainly one to keep an eye on in the forthcoming transfer windows.