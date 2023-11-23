A big name club are apparently thinking about selling their "high energy" player to Tottenham as they become open to doing a deal.

Spurs approaching important January window

January will be a crucial month for new Spurs sporting director Johan Lange, who faces his first-ever transfer window at N17. The former Aston Villa employee, who was responsible for bringing in the likes of Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash and World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, will be hoping to replicate his previous successes in north London.

Lange is tasked to back Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou with fresh faces as the Australian copes with an ever-present injury and suspension crisis.

The likes of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, who were starring under Postecoglou after joining in the summer, won't be seen again until 2024 - with Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie's suspensions also stripping Tottenham's squad to the bare bones. While all four will be back when the window reopens, their absences have exposed Spurs' real lack of depth, so new additions are an absolute necessity if Postecoglou wishes to qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham targeting new winger and centre-back

It's been reported that the Lilywhites are keen to add a new winger and left-sided centre-back to their ranks this winter. Spurs' chase for a van de Ven alternative in defence has been well documented. Lange is apparently keen on signing Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth, while Tottenham are believed to be targeting Ben Godfrey from Everton as another option.

Meanwhile, injuries to Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Manor Solomon mean Postecoglou has just Bryan Gil, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski as his only available wide-attacking players.

As a result, Spurs hold an interest in Samuel Iling-Junior of Juventus, with Italian news outlet Calciomercato sharing an update on the matter this week.

Juve "open" to Iling-Junior deal

According to their information, Juve are "open" to selling Iling-Junior as Spurs circle for his signature. The 20-year-old, who's played a bit-part role under Massimiliano Allegri this term, is now on the chopping block with Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli identifying him as a prime candidate to be sold.

The Serie A heavyweights need to raise cash for their own transfer plans, with Iling-Junior himself eager to make a move for more game time.

Juve are therefore willing to do a deal as Tottenham wait in the wings. In some good news for Lange and co, Allegri's side have set a pretty affordable price tag of around £17.3 million to let him go.

While the former Chelsea academy starlet hasn't got much of a look-in this season, journalist Michele Neri recently claimed Iling-Junior is actually a bit of a fan favourite after impressing in his brief cameos. Journalist Antonio Mango, meanwhile, has seriously endorsed the winger as a player "to watch" - drawing particular attention to his "high energy" and "dreamy" ball skills.

In Postecoglou's search for another wide player, Iling-Junior appears to tick a lot of boxes for the Australian.