Crystal Palace's season so far

The Eagles have made an average start to the new campaign having won just four, drawn four and lost six of their opening 14 games, meaning that they find themselves 12th in the Premier League table as it stands.

Victories Draws Defeats Sheffield United (1-0) Brentford (1-1) Arsenal (1-0) Wolves (3-2) Fulham (0-0) Aston Villa (3-1) Manchester United (1-0) Nottingham Forest (0-0) Newcastle (4-0) Burnley (2-0) West Ham (1-1) Tottenham (2-1) Everton (3-2) Luton Town (2-1)

With Roy Hodgson’s contract set to expire at the end of the season (Transfermarkt - Hodgson profile), there’s a strong possibility that the board will feel like a change could be made in the dugout to replace him with a younger manager as they start building for the future, and they have already identified an ideal candidate.

Back in September 2021, Steve Cooper was appointed as boss at Nottingham Forest and he’s done a magnificent job there, most notably guiding his side back to the top-flight after achieving promotion from the Championship, so it’s understandable to see why he would attract interest.

However, The Daily Mail recently reported that the Welshman is under pressure to find quick results because The City Ground outfit are currently 15th in the table, but should he be relieved of his duties, it sounds like he may already have a new home waiting to welcome him with open arms.

Parish and Freedman eyeing Cooper

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones claimed that Crystal Palace are admirers of Cooper, but if an approach was to be made, it would likely be at the end of the season rather than in January. He said:

"He is a manager that Palace have admired for a while. I know that he is impressive in the way that the club's future is mapped out and how Palace might want to step forward next time around.

"When they kept Hodgson on for this season, it was because they couldn't find the right manager that fitted where they wanted to go next. But I know that Steve Cooper is one of the managers that they definitely admire.

"He is in a pretty good situation, I think. If second season syndrome does strike at Nottingham Forest, he has pretty much already got an out here.

"I don't know whether Crystal Palace would be willing to sack Roy Hodgson midway through a season because, to be honest, he has done a massive favour by helping them through a period when they were struggling after Patrick Vieira."

Cooper's managerial record at Nottingham Forest

During his time at Nottingham Forest, Cooper has recorded 43 victories, 26 draws and 36 defeats from 105 games, averaging 1.48 points per match while taking 155 points out of a possible 315 (Transfermarkt - Cooper statistics).

The Pontypridd-born coach, who is 43 years of age, has definitely been struggling since the start of the current season, but considering what he’s achieved at the club following his arrival, he is still an “excellent” manager, according to journalist Josh Bunting.

Being represented by CAA Base Ltd, Cooper even shares the same representative as Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace agents), so the existing connection that his management already have to the club could give the board a small advantage during negotiations should they try to secure the services of their long-term target.