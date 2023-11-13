Crystal Palace could be set to lose the services of one of their key behind the scenes figures to a high-profile rival in the Premier League, according to a fresh report.

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton

Roy Hodgson’s side have made an extremely mixed start to the new campaign having won four, drawn three and lost five of their opening 12 games, meaning that they currently find themselves 13th in the top-flight table heading into the international break.

Victories Draws Defeats Sheffield United (1-0) Brentford (1-1) Arsenal (1-0) Wolves (3-2) Fulham (0-0) Aston Villa (3-1) Manchester United (1-0) Nottingham Forest (0-0) Newcastle (4-0) Burnley (2-0) Tottenham (2-1) Everton (3-2)

The Eagles will be disappointed to have suffered Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Everton, and so will be hoping to rediscover their positive form upon the return to domestic action in a fortnight, but in the meantime, there’s plenty happening off the field.

Selhurst Park sporting director Dougie Freedman was first appointed at the club back in 2017 and prior to that had a managerial career that saw him take charge of Palace, Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest (Transfermarkt - Freedman profile), but it’s his recruitment work that has caught the eye of an admirer elsewhere.

Manchester United are in the process of being taken over by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is buying a 25% stake at Old Trafford, and with an announcement of his arrival expected to be made imminently, the businessman is assessing who he’d like to join his team.

Manchester United considering swoop for Dougie Freedman

According to The Daily Star, Man United are contemplating an approach for Freedman, who has impressed Ratcliffe.

"Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is in the frame to be part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.4billion revolution at Manchester United. His work there has caught the eye of Ratcliffe and, in particular, Sir David Brailsford, the former Team GB cycling supremo assisting the proposed overhaul of the United’s transfer and scouting department.

"Ratcliffe has already drawn up a short-list of preferred replacements - with former Southampton, Tottenham and Monaco man Paul Mitchell the early favourite. Ex-Liverpool pair Michael Edwards and Julian Ward are also possibilities. However, the influence of Brailsford is significant and he is pushing for Freedman, 49, to be involved."

Dougie Freedman's impact at Crystal Palace

During his six years spent as sporting director at Crystal Palace, Freedman has been a fantastic servant to the club and has stayed loyal to all of his managers and fellow board members, so should he depart for Man United, it would definitely be a huge blow.

The Scottish chief has also been responsible for signing the likes of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise over the years, with all three players having gone on to become integral members of the first-team squad under Hodgson.

Guehi has previously captained the side, whilst Eze has been rewarded for his efforts by earlier this year receiving his first senior international call-up for England, not to mention that both he and Olise recently signed new long-term contracts, so all in all, it’s vital the rest of the hierarchy retain the services of Freedman.