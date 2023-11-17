Crystal Palace are said to have a clinical new striker target on their radar as manager Roy Hodgson seeks to address that area of the squad.

Palace among Premier League's lowest scorers

The Eagles lie a lowly 13th in the Premier League table, having scored just five goals in their last five league matches with a single win to boast in that time. Palace rank among the division's lowest-scoring sides, and despite an upturn in form for Odsonne Edouard, it is believed the south Londoners are keen on signing a new striker.

Red Bull Salzburg ace Karim Konate, who has enjoyed an electric start to the Austrian season, is one name Palace are reportedly keeping tabs on.

By his own admission, Edouard also suggested that he is eyeing a move away to one of the top European clubs if he can maintain his own brilliant start to 2023/2024 - meaning Palace may have to weigh up future replacements for the Frenchman.

“I try to give the best version of myself every time I step onto a pitch," said Edouard to PSG's official website, as translated by Sport Witness.

"Making the supporters at Selhurst Park proud is my goal. It is by achieving successful performances that I could aspire to join one of the biggest European clubs. I strive to become a striker that matters on the European scene. It is therefore important to have a great season with the Eagles.”

It will be interesting to see who Palace, and by extension sporting director Dougie Freedman, could bring in to support Hodgson in the forward areas, with news now coming to light on an interesting new target.

Palace eyeing up Thijs Dallinga

Indeed, it is now believed Palace are eyeing Toulouse forward Thijs Dallinga. According to TEAMtalk, Hodgson's side are impressed by the Dutchman's performances in France and are keeping tabs on his progress ahead of a possible swoop.

Thijs Dallinga strengths Thijs Dallinga weaknesses Headed attempts Offside awareness Passing

Dallinga is also being watched by Bournemouth and Brentford with all three clubs, including Palace, searching for striking reinforcements. The 23-year-old has performed brilliantly so far this season, scoring seven goals already across his Europa League and Ligue 1 appearances.

Dallinga "terrifies opponents" with his positioning

Dallinga is continuing to earn rave reviews across the channel, with a report by The Athletic describing him as an attacker who "terrifies opponents" with his positioning. The former Excelsior star bagged 18 goals in all competitions over his debut campaign for Toulouse last term, playing a heavy hand in their eventual French Cup triumph as well.

"He has the ability to attack the spaces in behind but also come short to play the passing game," wrote journalist Ahmed Walid earlier this year (The Athletic).

"The first part is clear in Dallinga’s constant signalling for the ball to be played behind the defence, regardless of how far away he is.

"The centre-forward doesn’t get tired from making off-ball runs behind the defence, even if the pass doesn’t arrive, however, when the pass comes, he is ready."