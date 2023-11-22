Crystal Palace have now been named as a potential landing spot for one "amazing" forward who has been likened to Liverpool star Darwin Nunez.

Palace woes in front of goal

Roy Hodgson's side rank among the Premier League's lowest-scoring sides, and their average form in the final third sees them sit a lowly 13th in the table after just one win in five league matches. It would be worse if not for the form of Odsonne Edouard, who has actually upgraded his own Palace performances this campaign. The Frenchman has already matched his entire goal tally of 2022/2023 with six in his first 12 games, but a one-man band alone surely can't help Hodgson's men to better their mid-table finishes of recent seasons. (Odsonne Edouard stats - Transfermarkt)

Michael Olise's return to the field will help in this regard, though it's clear as day that the south Londoners need to sign another proven goal-getter in January. Palace are reportedly eyeing a move for Thijs Dallinga of Toulouse, with Hodgson also targeting Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Konate, according to recent rumours.

Edouard also may not be around for long, as the former Celtic star recently admitted that he is eyeing a move to a top European club if he can maintain this good run of form.

“I try to give the best version of myself every time I step onto a pitch," said Edouard to PSG's official website, as translated by Sport Witness.

"Making the supporters at Selhurst Park proud is my goal. It is by achieving successful performances that I could aspire to join one of the biggest European clubs. I strive to become a striker that matters on the European scene. It is therefore important to have a great season with the Eagles.”

In search of a new attacking option for their front three, a pretty enticing option could actually be Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko.

Palace named as possible destination for Moukoko

The highly-rated 19-year-old has scored once in the Bundesliga this season, but that's come in just seven substitute appearances. Moukoko is having to fight for chances at Dortmund, leading to possible exit rumours, and Selhurst Park could well be a landing spot for him.

According to TEAMtalk, Palace are a viable destination for Moukoko as the teenager becomes centre to reports linking him with a move to England. If the German opts for a Premier League switch, there is apparently an indication he could choose to join a side outside of the big six, opening the door for Hodgson and London rivals Fulham.

Moukoko has been praised by the likes of Erling Haaland, who once called him "amazing" and the "biggest talent" in world football (via Archie Tunt).

Moukoko's style of play Likes to shoot from distance Likes to play short passes Likes to dribble

“It’s been a very good day. I’m smiling a little bit now. About Moukoko: I think he’s the biggest talent in the world right now. 16 years and 1 day, that’s quite amazing. He has a big career ahead of him."

As well as this, Football Transfers have claimed he's "similar" in style to Liverpool's Nunez.