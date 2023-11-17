It is believed that one player finds the idea of a move to West Ham quite tempting, with a January transfer now possible for him.

West Ham facing mass 2024 exodus

The Hammers are facing a pretty real prospect of losing key players in 2024, with many squad members currently out of contract next summer as things stand. Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna could all depart the London Stadium for free at the end of this Premier League season, giving London Stadium chiefs some big decisions to make.

Manager David Moyes is another important figure who may leave next year, with reports suggesting that West Ham are unlikely to offer the Scotsman a new contract.

Coufal is a pretty interesting case, as the Czech Republic international has been one of the arguable success stories of Moyes' second stint in charge.

Signed for just £5.4 million in 2020, which looks like a real bargain, the full-back has gone on to become a fixture in the West Ham eleven alongside Czech teammate Tomas Soucek. Both dazzled in their debut season and have played a major roles in West Ham's European success since then. Saying goodbye to Coufal in June could come as a pretty tough call from sporting director Mark Noble and transfer chief Tim Steidten.

The 31-year-old's contract contains a club option to extend by an additional 12 months, but there have been reports that West Ham are targeting long-term replacements for Coufal regardless.

Wolves star Nelson Semedo has been linked with a West Ham move in recent months, while another option could be Man United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka finds West Ham move tempting

According to a report by Football Transfers this week, it is believed Wan-Bissaka is enticed by potentially joining West Ham over London rivals Crystal Palace. A winter window exit is apparently on the cards for United's full-back, and West Ham are targeting the Englishman as a possible replacement for Coufal.

Indeed, Steidten is said to be chasing a new right-back for as soon as the January window, with Wan-Bissaka viewed as a serious option. The former Palace star has made six appearances for United so far but could depart Old Trafford mid-season, something which may benefit West Ham in their hunt for a Coufal heir.

Spurs star James Maddison, commenting on Wan-Bissaka's ability, said that the Englishman is one of world football's best one-v-one defenders - calling him "ridiculously good" in that aspect.

This sentiment is echoed by BBC pundit Alan Hutton, who urged West Ham to make a move for the £100,000-per-week ace earlier this year (Salary Sport).

“If we are talking about just as a defender, West Ham need to strengthen and there is no doubt he is one of the best 1v1 defenders that there is as a full-back," said Hutton to Football Insider.

"I think he could definitely make them better but the fee is going to be the big thing, probably a stumbling block."