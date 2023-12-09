It's been reported this week that a trophy-winning manager has his eyes on the Nottingham Forest job if current boss Steve Cooper is shown the door.

When Cooper could be sacked by Forest

Cooper is under mounting pressure at the City Ground after a poor start to this season, with Forest likely to be in the midst of another Premier League relegation battle.

Related Nottingham Forest eyeing "sensational" manager to possibly replace Steve Cooper Evangelos Marinakis is assessing his options in the dugout after yet another disappointing result.

They avoided a drop back down to the Championship by the skin of their teeth last term, and after a run of four consecutive top-flight losses, reports suggest that Cooper could lose his job if Forest lose to Wolves today (talkSPORT).

The Welshman was handed a new contract in 2022 as Forest made a public statement of backing to their head coach, but time now appears to be running out for him.

Commenting on the rumours surrounding his position, Cooper maintains that he is 100 per cent focused on the next game but respects there will be speculation.

"Of course, there are going to be a lot of questions and stories," said Cooper on his Forest future (via BBC).

"I respect that - that's the life of a manager. At the same time, you have to stay homed in on your day's work and where you are at in terms of the preparation for your next game. If I let anything else creep into my thoughts, that means I'm not giving 100% to the job."

Wednesday's 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Fulham appears to have pushed the 43-year-old closer to an exit, with The Daily Mail even claiming Forest are admirers of Marco Silva as a possible replacement for Cooper.

Another top coach who's been linked with the potentially soon-to-be vacant post is former Sevilla and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, with talkSPORT now sharing an update on the matter.

Lopetegui eyeing Forest job if Cooper leaves

According to the broadcaster, and their journalist Alex Crook, Lopetegui is interested in replacing Cooper at Forest if the tactician is indeed relieved of his duties.

The Spaniard, who won a Europa League title during his time at Sevilla, is an elite name and could arguably help to turn the tide.

TalkSPORT further state that Lopetegui is very keen to make a Premier League return after leaving Wolves, so much so that he's rejected a big-money offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad recently.

This report adds that the 57-year-old left Molineux after a dispute over summer transfer funds and lack of investment, but before that, Lopetegui was very highly rated by the club's owner, Jeff Shi.

"Julen has a strong personality and he’s a coach with clear leadership," said Shi to the Wolves official website.

"Not just with football players but with the clubs he has been at. He has a lot of experience in elite football and his track record is proven. We know we are in a difficult moment as a team right now, so we especially need a strong leader, with a strong personality, more than any other time I have been here. It is because of this that Julen was always our preferred choice."