It has been revealed that legendary commentator Martin Tyler is set to step down from his role with Sky Sports ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Why is Martin Tyler leaving Sky Sports?

As reported by The Telegraph, the 77-year-old who became lead commentator at Sky Sports – then British Sky Broadcasting – 33 years ago in 1990, is leaving his position with the company.

However, the article does also note that he's not actually retiring but rather stepping down on "good terms" ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

In a statement given to Telegraph Sport, Tyler thanked Sky Sports for allowing him to be involved in their "inspired coverage" over the years.

In full, he said: “In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports’ innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League. It has been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world.

"Along the way, I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team.”

Tyler has well and truly been the voice of the Premier League over the past three decades and is probably best remembered for that iconic piece of commentary when Sergio Aguero scored a stoppage-time winner to clinch Manchester City’s first Premier League title.

You all remember the line: "Balotelli... Agueroooooo!!!

"I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again! So watch it, drink it in!"

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports’ director of football, also released a statement, saying: "Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his unparalleled contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years. ‘The Voice’ will always be synonymous with the Premier League and Sky Sports."

He then recalled two of his favourite pieces of broadcasting from the 77-year-old: "When you think of commentary, you think of Martin Tyler. ‘Collymore closing in’ [from Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Newcastle in 1996] and ‘Aguerrrrrroooooooooo’ are two of the greatest moments in Premier League history. We thank him and wish him all the very best for the future."