Credit where it's due, Everton have bounced back in excellent fashion following their 10-point deduction in the Premier League. Sean Dyche's side have already climbed out of the relegation zone, and if it wasn't for the deduction, they'd be in the top half of England's top flight ahead of the weekend's matches.

The Toffees' latest impressive display came against Newcastle United, as they brushed the top-four contenders aside in ruthless fashion, winning 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Good form often attracts interest, however, and now the Merseyside club could lose one of Dyche's star men amid interest from a European giant over a potential move next summer.

Everton transfer news

Everton's summer business is beginning to look like a success, with the likes of Jack Harrison quickly finding his feet and Beto finally opening his goalscoring account for the club in the league during their recent thrashing of Newcastle. It was a transfer window that they had to get right and as we approach the halfway mark, and it's looking increasingly likely that they got it spot on.

On the departures front, meanwhile, they enjoyed even greater success, keeping hold of stars such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jordan Pickford. Next summer may not be as simple, however, given recent transfer news.

According to news sources in Spain, Barcelona are interested in a deal to sign Amadou Onana next summer and see the midfielder as the next Yaya Toure. The La Liga giants don't just have the Belgian on their reported shortlist, though, with Bruno Guimaraes and Youssouf Fofana also seen as options to boost Xavi's midfield in Spain.

If Barcelona do come in for Onana next summer, then it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder can resist the temptation of such a big move. At 22 years old, Onana could have the chance to join one of Europe's biggest clubs, handing Everton an uphill battle when it comes to keeping hold of one of their star men.

Everton must keep "exciting" Onana to partner Doucoure

As Everton continue to move away from the relegation zone, Dyche has the opportunity to take some risks and unleash a more attacking side, which could see a midfield partnership of Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure. The latter has enjoyed an excellent season so far and would only benefit from the equally impressive Onana. Onana and Doucoure's stats (per FBref) suggest that they'd make an ideal partnership at Goodison Park.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Blocks Amadou Onana 9 51 16 9 Abdoulaye Doucoure 30 44 14 14

Onana has unsurprisingly earned plenty of praise in the last year or so, including from former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, who told Sky Sports (via HITC): "Really exciting footballer. I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential. I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium.

"He’s got the physicality and the presence of a player that the Everton fans know very well in Marouane Fellaini. He can become anything in that central area, so I can understand the excitement around Everton – this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this present time."