Highlights Everton's improved form in the Premier League could be further boosted by the return of Seamus Coleman after the international break, according to an injury expert.

The Toffees stalwart has been missing since May with a knee injury, missing 20 matches in all competitions.

Football injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar suggests that Coleman could be back in contention for Everton's game against Manchester United.

Everton are in great form in the Premier League and could now be set to welcome back a familiar face after the international break, according to an injury expert.

Everton's flying form under Dyche

Despite a frustrating start to the campaign that culminated in a Merseyside Derby defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool last month, Everton have since recovered in impressive fashion and are now four games unbeaten under Sean Dyche. Last weekend, the Toffees earned a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with goals from Vitaliy Mykolenko, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye ensuring all three points made their way back up the M6.

Everton midfielder James Garner has indicated that the Toffees have started to make real progress under Dyche's stewardship, stating via official club channels when asked about the Crystal Palace triumph: "The manager speaks all the time about having that winning mentality. We were under pressure for parts of the game but it was all controlled. As a team, we knew what we were doing."

He then added on his recent form: "The subs who came on knew their job and we got the game over the line. From a personal point of view, I’ve been pleased with how I’ve been playing in recent weeks. I was waiting for my chance to show what I can do in the middle of the park and I’d like to say I’ve done that."

Enjoying a well-deserved break, Everton's stars are on international duty and will return to Premier League action against Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United side on November 26th at Goodison Park. Ahead of the tie, it has been claimed that the Toffees could now be set to welcome back a key man who has been missing for the entirety of this campaign.

Seamus Coleman set to finally return from injury

Speaking to Goodison News, football injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has given an update on Everton captain Seamus Coleman's potential return from injury, claiming that the Republic of Ireland international could be back in "contention" for the visit of Manchester United.

Everton legend Seamus Coleman's record - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 409 Goals 28 Assists 32

Brar told the outlet when asked about Coleman's injury: "If he’s responding well to the matches, the next step would be bounce matches with the first team. If that checks out, then he will be greenlighted for longer stretches. He could be back in contention after the break if things go as per plan for Everton."

Coleman has returned to match action with Everton's second string; however, Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has opted to leave him out of his side's double-header against the Netherlands in EURO 2024 qualification, which will be followed with a friendly against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium, as he stated: "We'd love to have him here but he has been out for seven-and-a-half months. The Netherlands game, it is probably a bridge too far to jump into an international game straight from there."

Nevertheless, £55k-per-week Coleman, who has previously been labelled a "warrior" by former boss Frank Lampard, will soon be ready to make his comeback at first-team level, which will come as a major boost to everyone connected with Everton.