Everton have bounced back well since their 10-point deduction in the Premier League, with their recent 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest taking them two points adrift of safety with a game in hand on Luton Town. If it wasn't for the deduction, Sean Dyche's side would be enjoying an impressive campaign, given that they'd be on 17 points and comfortably sitting 13th. Nonetheless, they have pushed on and are back on course to survive once again in England's top flight.

Now, Everton's focus could turn towards potential reinforcements, with reports suggesting that those at Goodison Park are eyeing a move to sign a teenage gem in a battle against other Premier League sides. It could be an impressive coup for Dyche and co.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees spent well in the summer, despite not having the biggest budget at their disposal. They welcomed the likes of Jack Harrison, Beto, Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma in an attempt to secure their Premier League status once again. And, barring the blip of their point deduction, Dyche looks likely to guide his side towards safety and perhaps more come the end of the campaign. The former Burnley boss has the task of turning the club into an attractive prospect once more, as they reportedly eye a move for one particular young star.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Everton are interested in signing 17-year-old Aodhan Doherty, who currently plays for Linfield in his home country of Northern Ireland. The Toffees aren't the only club reportedly interested, however, with West Ham United reportedly leading the way for the teenager and Brighton & Hove Albion also eyeing a move.

The left-winger has reportedly earned rave reviews whilst playing for Linfield and Northern Ireland U17s and already had a trial at West Ham earlier this year. As things stand, Doherty's Linfield contract is set to expire in 2026, but that's not to say he won't follow in the footsteps of the likes of Trai Hume by making the move from the Northern Ireland Premiership to English football.

"Sensation" Doherty is one for the future

As Everton look to avoid any relegation trouble in the coming years, investing in young talent may not be a bad idea. Doherty could be part of that too. The 17-year-old is already attracting plenty of interest from around England and could only get better and better with more minutes. Of course, if he does choose Everton, then it is unlikely that Dyche will throw the winger straight into his first team, but he could at least get the chance to impress for the youth sides.

Wherever Doherty ends up, it looks increasingly likely that he'll have his biggest career decision to make yet in the near future with the world seemingly at his feet. The youngster has already earned plenty of praise throughout what is still a young career, with Pete O'Rouke labelling Doherty a "sensation" in a post on X.