Everton are believed to be interested in sealing the signing of a former Premier League player who is now thriving abroad, according to a new transfer update.

Everton's January transfer business

The Blues are continuing to battle impressively on the pitch at the moment, focusing hard while so much else is going on around Sean Dyche and his team. Last Saturday's 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest was an excellent result - one that further suggests that relegation to the Championship will be avoided this season, despite their 10-point deduction.

In order for that to become even more likely, however, Everton may need to bring in a few new faces in January, boosting the options that Dyche has to work with in the process. The Merseysiders have certainly been linked with plenty of players of late, with various areas of the pitch being looked at when it comes to potential reinforcements.

Leicester City attacker Kasey McAteer is one player who could move to Everton, for example, with the Foxes man scoring four times in the Championship this season, helping them sit top of the table. Meanwhile, Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is seen as another possible signing for the Blues, with the Belgian struggling for minutes under Unai Emery currently.

Away from targets playing in England, though, it also looks as though Everton could be looking to acquire the services of a young man who is flourishing abroad at the moment.

Everton eyeing Jake O'Brien

According to an update from Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Everton are keen on securing the signing of Lyon youngster Jake O'Brien, who used to play for Crystal Palace.

The report claims that the Blues are "thinking about him" and have "already observed him" recently, although the 6ft 4 defender himself is believed to be "very happy" at his current club, which could put a move to Goodison Park on hold for the time being.

O'Brien certainly looks like a big talent, having left Palace to join Lyon permanently in the summer transfer window, making an immediate impression at his new club. The centre-back has even scored three goals in seven Ligue 1 appearances, not taking long to find his feet, and at just 22 years of age, there could still be so much to come from him.

Everton's top goalscorers in the Premier League this season Total Dominic Calvert-Lewin 4 Abdoulaye Doucoure 4 James Garner 2 James Tarkowksi 2 Arnaut Danjuma 2 Vitalii Mykolenko 2

The 11-time capped Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is someone who Dyche could be looking to bring in and add another option at the back. He may see him as a long-term option who can develop into a formidable footballer, at a time when it is important that the Blues don't only focus on signings for the present.

That being said, O'Brien has only recently moved to Lyon and does appear to be enjoying his time at the club, as things stand, so it could have to be a piece of business that is revisited at the end of the season, rather than attempting to get a January move over the line.