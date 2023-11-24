Everton's board have been left raging at a recent development that has emerged, according to a new report.

Everton's 10-point deduction

There were genuine signs of improvements at Goodison Park prior to the international break, with some important Premier League wins coming their way, and talk of a potential relegation battle beginning to disappear.

Despite some positivity emerging, Everton have now been rocked by the 10-point deduction that has been handed to them for breaching financial rules, in what is a cruel blow for Sean Dyche and his players, although the club have confirmed they will appeal the decision and expect it to be significantly reduced.

It means that the Blues have suddenly been thrown straight back into the relegation zone, with only Burnley behind them on goal difference, and 17th-place Luton Town two points clear of Dyche's men. Granted, there is still time for Everton to pull away and not suffer relegation from the Premier League for the first time in their history, but the deduction has made life so much harder, and supporters will be hoping that an appeal is successful further down the line.

While this blow has been bad enough, another setback has also emerged, with reports claiming Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City could demand compensation from the Blues after their financial punishment.

Everton lodge complaint over legal case

According to a new update from Football Insider, Everton have now lodged another complaint over the legal battle with three other English clubs. The Toffees aren't happy that the case is set to be heard by the same panel that delivered the club’s 10-point deduction, with the title saying that the "board rages at a new twist".

"The Everton board have filed an official complaint over their £300million legal case against Leicester City, Burnley and Leeds United, Football Insider has been told. The trio of clubs are taking legal action against the Toffees and seeking compensation after they were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial and sustainability rules this month.

"As reported by the Daily Mail, the case is set to be heard by the same panel that delivered the club’s 10-point deduction from their Financial Fair Play case."

There really is a feeling of 'when it rains it pours' for Everton at the moment, with the club having to tackle so many issues on and off the pitch, causing a major headache for anyone associated with the club. The points deduction is a tough one to stomach, and the last thing they need is to also be hit with a huge compensation payout to the clubs mentioned above.

On top of this, the ongoing takeover situation at Goodison continues to rumble on slowly, with 777 Partners making little progress in bringing the Farhad Moshiri era to an end, so it could be difficult for Dyche and his squad to focus on the primary job in hand.

Everton supporters will simply have to hope for the best, with the appeal seeing the decision overturned, but more important than anything is the Blues remaining in the Premier League beyond this season, ensuring that they are in their new Bramley Moore Dock home when the 2024/25 season gets underway.