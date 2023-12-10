Highlights Everton's successful season, despite a ten-point deduction, has brought them closer to their best under Sean Dyche.

The January transfer window could pose a challenge for Everton as they may need to fight to keep their top players.

Everton is set to reject offers for Jarrad Branthwaite in January, as the star defender's performances have been vital for the team's survival.

Sean Dyche has finally got Everton closer to their best in the Premier League, enjoying a successful season that even a ten-point deduction has failed to completely disrupt. The Toffees are already back out of the relegation zone after the deduction and would be in the top half of England's top flight if it wasn't for the loss of those aforementioned points.

With it all coming together for Everton, the January transfer window could be a dangerous month, with those at Goodison Park potentially forced into a battle to keep hold of their best players. Planning ahead, the Toffees have reportedly already reached a decision regarding one particular player who has attracted interest.

Everton transfer news

Whilst arrivals such as Jack Harrison and Ashley Young will get some credit for how they've settled in, it's been the likes of Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure who have stood out for Dyche, helping Everton to pick up some crucial points.

Their last win over Newcastle United summed up how good they can be when at their best under the former Burnley boss, and now, Everton will only look to kick on. If they can keep their star players then they may just return to the heights they once found themselves at, especially if one specific player stays put as planned.

According to Football Insider, Everton are set to reject offers for Jarrad Branthwaite in January, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Having just signed a contract extension at the club until June 2027, it looks as though the star defender is set to stay put for now and help his side as they continue to climb back up the Premier League table in a major boost for Dyche and co. Everton will hope that the case remains the same in the summer transfer window.

"Outstanding" Branthwaite the key to Everton survival

Branthwaite's rise into Everton's first-team has been vital for Dyche's side so far this season, and even at 21 years old, the central defender stands tall as one of the Toffees' best options - Branthwaite's stats prove as much.

Player Tackles Won Clearances Interceptions Jarrad Branthwaite 14 68 22 Michael Keane 2 7 4 James Tarkowski 14 59 26

It's no surprise that the defender has earned high praise throughout the season as a result of his performances. That includes from England U21s boss and ex-Everton midfielder Lee Carsley, who said (via the Liverpool Echo): "There were a few players that could've worn the armband. It was a way of showing Jarrad how well we think he's doing at present as well. I think it's part of the game he can add to in terms of leadership.

"He leads by example, he's not too loud, he's quite a quiet guy but the way he plays, he's very imposing. I thought he was excellent tonight and it's something that he should be proud of to lead the team out.

"It was (a) low-key (response), he's very much a team player. I'm not sure he was too keen on being the one in the limelight, you've seen that tonight both he and Jarell (Quansah), they play like men. I thought they were outstanding, they played with real matureness in their defending, it was good to see."