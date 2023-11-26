Everton couldn't quite muster up another draw or win against Manchester United to keep up a sequence of positive results, Sean Dyche's Toffees unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions before the visit of the Red Devils to Goodison Park.

Erik ten Hag's patchy Red Devils convincingly beat Dyche's side on their travels to nearby Merseyside, an incredible Alejandro Garnacho overhead kick breaking the deadlock in the evening kick-off before Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial traded goals to help their team convincingly win 3-0.

Everton would have a far superior 24 shots on goal to Man United's nine overall, but the visitors were far more clinical when an opportunity fell their way with the home team wasteful throughout on the contrary.

A number of players didn't cover themselves in glory from the game, including usually reliable centre-back presence James Tarkowski, who only won half of his 14 duels as per Sofascore.

But, it was Ukrainian full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko who was notably off the pace compared to his recent displays in a Toffees strip up against the Red Devils - losing possession 14 times during the game, the Man United attackers exploiting weaknesses in the Everton lax backline all match.

Mykolenko's performance vs Man United in numbers

Everton's number 19 had scored in his last two games for Dyche's men before this poor individual display, Mykolenko scoring the opening goal against Crystal Palace in his side's last away game with barely one minute on the clock - the full-back powering a header home from close range after being found in the box by Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison.

Mykolenko would have an opportunity to score up against Ten Hag's Red Devils, but the woodwork would intervene to the dismay of the 24-year-old and the Everton masses watching on from all corners of Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old was also weak when it came to asserting himself in the contest coming up against Man United's plethora of attackers, only winning 50% of his duels in the game.

Moreover, the ex-FC Dynamo Kyiv defender shied away from getting involved going forward in terms of setting up Dominic Calvert-Lewin eager for a ball into the box - not attempting a single cross all game, instead hitting four shots off target in a frustrating afternoon for the left-back.

It led to Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley giving the Ukrainian defender a 5/10 rating for his efforts, stating that he "produced some encouraging flashes" but had nothing to show for it come full-time.

Mykolenko will hope he can get back to his best in Everton's league encounter versus Nottingham Forest next weekend, a one-off blip in an otherwise sterling season for the Toffees' number 19.

Vitaliy Mykolenko's season in numbers

Mykolenko had been a shining star amongst all the mess at Everton recently, another source of goals even from defence with top performances commonplace for the new Toffees fan favourite in the new Premier League season.

The left-back's tireless energy on the ball has seen him average 5.7 ball recoveries per game this campaign, alongside successfully winning 3.8 tackles per match too.

The die-hard Toffees fanbase will hope that Mykolenko and the rest of the disheartened group fielded by Dyche for this 3-0 loss can shrug off this defeat quickly, Everton needing unity at this point in time with the recent ten-point deduction hurting everyone involved with the club and plunging them into a relegation battle.

Mykolenko will be eager to get back to his best in the Forest away game next up, Dyche's men needing to get back on track with more points on the board sooner rather than later to begin mounting an escape out of the dreaded drop-zone.