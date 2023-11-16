Everton have finally turned a corner under Sean Dyche to steer themselves away from the relegation zone and onwards towards mid-table comforts. On the pitch, the Toffees have enjoyed an excellent last month or so, advancing in the Carabao Cup against Burnley as well as losing just once in their last five Premier League games, which came at Anfield in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, when their performance arguably deserved a point.

Whilst the threat of a points deduction still lurks, it may well be Everton's current form that keeps them up come the end of the campaign. If they avoid any further punishment alongside a potential deduction too, the Toffees could be in a position to land one specific Serie A target during the January transfer window.

Everton transfer news

Considering their financial difficulties, Everton did well in the summer to recruit a number of players for Dyche. The former Burnley manager was able to welcome the likes of Jack Harrison, Beto, Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young, who have all played their part so far this season. If 777 Partners complete their takeover of the club, we could yet see more arrivals at Goodison Park and that could include a deal from Serie A.

According to TeamTalk, Everton are set to make an offer to sign Samuel Iling-Junior, who has found himself out-of-favour at Juventus. The winger has made just four appearances all season and now looks set to move on amid reported interest from the Merseyside club, as well as Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

At just 20-years-old, the Englishman looks likely to have a big decision to make in January. At this stage, after failing to receive enough game-time at Juventus, minutes on the pitch should be the key to his decision and that's something Everton could offer over the likes of Spurs and Aston Villa.

"Menace" Iling-Junior could hand Everton a surprise boost

If Everton can convince Iling-Junior to choose them over fellow Premier League sides, then Dyche could be handed an unexpected boost. The winger may still be young, but the fact that the Chelsea academy star got the move to Juventus in the first place says all you need to know about the talent that he has at his disposal. Iling-Junior's stats when compared to Everton's current wingers show that he is more than capable of keeping up with those more experienced, too.

Player Progressive Carries Per 90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Goals + Assists Per 90 Samuel Iling-Junior 5.38 2.31 0.77 Jack Harrison 2.24 1.63 0.82 Dwight McNeil 3.16 2.37 0.13

From those stats, it's clear that Iling-Junior would also only benefit from more game-time. During limited minutes on the pitch for Juventus this season, he has already produced impressive numbers. Now, if he received consistent starts for a side like Everton, then those numbers would only improve to create one of Dyche's best offensive options.

Iling-Junior has been at the centre of praise at times whilst in Italy, including from U23 scout and journalist Antonio Mango, who posted on X: "Was handed a surprise start at the weekend, away to a touch Atalanta team. He scored the opening goal and was a constant menace throughout the game. High energy and work volume as well as dreamy ball skills. Definitely one to watch"