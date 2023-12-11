Everton could now allow a "really good" player to leave the club during the January transfer window in order to keep the same suitor away from Jarrad Branthwaite, according to a new update from Goodison Park.

Everton's January transfer plans

It isn't long until the Blues will once again be able to enter the transfer market, with the opening of the January window just three weeks away. Sean Dyche and his side have enjoyed a superb week or so in the Premier League, winning three matches in a row without conceding a goal, including against Newcastle United and Chelsea, and jumping out of the relegation zone in the process.

That's not to say that new signings aren't needed, however, and Everton have been linked with a move for Lyon centre-back Jake O'Brien, with the 22-year-old Irishman impressing France. Meanwhile, the Blues have also been backed to complete the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker, seeing him as someone who could add depth in the middle of the park.

It does look as though one Goodison player could be set to head the other way, however, in an effort to keep Branthwaite on the books.

Everton to offer up Godfrey to stave off Branthwaite interest

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Everton are willing to allow Ben Godfrey to leave in January, with Tottenham potentially snapping him up as an alternative to Branthwaite, who they are also interested in but the Toffees will refuse to sell.

"Everton are prepared to sell Ben Godfrey to Tottenham in January if a bid is submitted, sources have told Football Insider. Spurs are in the market for a new centre-back in January after losing both Eric Dier and Micky van de Ven to injury in recent weeks.

"The North London side have shown an interest in Toffees duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Godfrey in recent weeks as they look to bolster their defensive options."

This does feel like the natural time to allow Godfrey to leave, even though the 25-year-old is someone who legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti was a big fan of, describing him as a "really good" talent during his time in charge at Goodison. The Englishman is simply not in the current boss' plans however - he has featured for just one minute of Premier League action in total this season, as well as starting one solitary game in the EFL Cup.

James Tarkowski and Branthwaite have become Everton's undisputed first-choice centre-back pairing, and it is hard to see that changing any time soon, so this feels like the right moment for Godfrey to enjoy a fresh challenge.

He could even flourish under Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, should he be given the chance to prove himself, and he is a powerful player who can enjoy a big influence on his day, whether that be at centre-back or right-back.

Everton could receive good money for him, ahead of his Blues contract expiring in the summer of 2025, and the longer they keep hold of him, the cheaper he will become, further highlighting why January is the best time to move him on.