Everton have suffered a concerning injury blow during the international break, with a "superb" player picking up a knock that could rule him out of action for a period.

Everton injury news

The Blues have looked revitalised in recent weeks, picking up some important and impressive wins in the Premier League, only to be hit with a ten point deduction on Friday for breaching profit and sustainability rules. There are definite signs that Sean Dyche is really starting to settle into his surroundings at Goodison Park though, making his Everton team typically hard to beat and resolute defensively, so you wouldn't condem the Blues to relegation despite the punishment.

Dyche hasn't been too unfortunate on the injury front of late, allowing him to pick a relatively unsettled starting lineup week in, week out, but that's not to say that certain key players aren't available at the moment. Seamus Coleman is yet to play a single minute so far this season, following a serious knee injury suffered last time, while Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are also still out.

Many of Everton's players are currently away on international duty representing their respective countries, and a worrying update has emerged regarding arguably one of the Blues' most important figures.

Everton suffer Amadou Onana blow

According to a report from Voetbalkrant [via Sport Witness], Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has suffered a calf injury on international duty with Belgium.

It is stated that the 22-year-old "will leave the camp" due to the fitness setback he has suffered, instead returning to Merseyside to be assessed by the club's medics. This acts as an undoubted concern for anyone of a Blues persuasion, and while it isn't stated how long Onana could be out for, it does appear to put him at immediate risk of missing some action once the domestic fixtures begin again next weekend.

To have Onana unavailable for a significant period of time would be a massive blow for Everton, considering he has started 11 of his side's 12 Premier League games so far this season. In that time, he has averaged 2.6 aerial duel wins per game in the competition, as well as 2.5 tackles, highlighting his impact in 2023/24.

The physicality and energy that the Belgian brings to the Blues' midfield is arguably unrivalled within the current squad, and he has been lauded as "superb" by journalist Richard Buxton in the past, as well as "outstanding" by reporter Connor O'Neill.

To suddenly not have Onana for a few weeks, or longer, could damage Everton's chances of going on a positive run in the league, with the visit of Manchester United up next a week on Sunday, before a trip to Nottingham Forest and a meeting with Newcastle United at Goodison in the first two games of December.

The hope is that this is more precautionary than anything, and that the Blues' key man will recover fully over the next week or so, putting him in contention for when United head to Merseyside for a mouthwatering contest. If not, others will have to step up to the plate in Onana's absence, with veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye one player who could be called in instead, partnering James Garner in the middle of the park.