Everton are mired in controversy at the moment due to their recent 10-point deduction; however, Sean Dyche doesn't look to have been stopped in his quest for new arrivals and he is now believed to be keen on strengthening a key area at Goodison Park.

Everton's current storm...

Everyone connected with the footballing world will now be aware of Everton's 10-point deduction ruling after the Premier League side were found to have breached the English top-flight's financial rules, which the Blues plan to appeal in due course. Clubs in the top-flight are permitted to lose £105 million over a three-year period. Nevertheless, Everton recorded losses of £124.5 million in the 2021/22 campaign, which has led to the Toffees being docked 10 points and plunged into the relegation zone amid a whirlwind of opinions on the matter from fans and pundits alike.

Burnley, Leicester City and Leeds United have all reportedly laid out plans to sue Everton for a sum in the region of £300 million, with all three looking to bargain for a compensatory fee valued at around £100 million, which would cover the loss of earnings they believe they may be entitled to after being relegated to the Championship.

On the field, Everton now face the challenge of elevating themselves back up the table after being lowered from 14 points to four points, putting them 19th in the division, sandwiched between Burnley and Sheffield United. Everton face Manchester United next weekend at Goodison Park as they look to get back to some form of normality and they could go unbeaten in five if they secure a positive result from the affair.

Everton's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent & result Venue Premier League Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton Selhurst Park Premier League Everton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Goodison Park EFL Cup Everton 3-0 Burnley Goodison Park Premier League West Ham United 0-1 Everton London Stadium Premier League Liverpool 2-0 Everton Anfield

In the transfer market, Dyche is now believed to be keen on strengthening an important area of his side once the market opens for business come the New Year.

Everton look to bring in a midfield addition...

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Everton are plotting to sign a central midfielder in January as Dyche plans to use Abdoulaye Doucoure as an attacking midfielder at Goodison Park.

Amadou Onana and Andre Gomes could also leave the club in 2024, leaving Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, and Tyler Onyango as options in the engine room for Dyche. Nevertheless, Dyche is also believed to have designs on bringing two wingers to the club to bolster his assets on the flanks.

Mali international Doucoure has been in notably good form for Everton this term, registering four goals and one assist from 15 appearances across all competitions (Doucoure statistics - Transfermarkt).

With there being no sign of the 30-year-old being moved back into a deeper position, Dyche now looks as though he will turn to the market to ensure he has adequate cover in central midfield for the second portion of the campaign, making tis one to watch despite the ongoing saga in the boardroom.