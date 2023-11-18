Highlights Everton could lose one of their centre-backs in the upcoming transfer window as Newcastle have expressed an interest in signing them.

Limited playing time this season makes this potential sale or loan a logical decision for Everton.

Despite his lack of minutes, this player's high salary and lack of goal contributions make him a target for criticism, suggesting that offloading him could be beneficial for the club.

Everton could be set to lose one of their senior players next year, with a fresh report revealing that the club have received interest from an admirer in the Premier League.

Everton's season so far

The Toffees have made a disappointing start to the new campaign having won just four, drawn two and lost six of their opening 12 games, and they have recently suffered a further blow to their position in the table.

Victories Draws Defeats Brentford (3-1) Sheffield United (2-2) Fulham (1-0) Bournemouth (3-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (1-1) Aston Villa (4-0) West Ham United (1-0) Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) Crystal Palace (3-2) Arsenal (1-0) Luton Town (2-1) Liverpool (2-0)

After being found guilty of a breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Sean Dyche’s side have been handed a ten-point deduction, meaning that they now find themselves in the relegation zone, second from bottom.

The Merseyside outfit will therefore need to pull their squad together should they want to survive the drop this season, but there’s a chance that one player in particular could be heading for the exit door after attracting interest from a rival.

Goodison Park centre-back Ben Godfrey has made zero starts and one substitute appearance this season in the top flight, playing just a single minute of football (WhoScored - Godfrey statistics), and as a result of him falling so far down the pecking order, the 25-year-old’s possible availability has alerted a potential suitor.

Newcastle set sights on Ben Godfrey

According to 90min, Newcastle are interested in Godfrey and have already made their admiration known to Everton ahead of the upcoming transfer window in January.

“Having lost midfielder Sandro Tonali to a lengthy suspension for gambling breaches, bolstering at the heart of the pitch is thought to be a top priority for Newcastle, who are also keen to sign a new centre-back and have expressed an interest in both Lille's Tiago Djalo and Everton's Ben Godfrey.”

Everton should definitely sell "silly" Godfrey

Considering Godfrey’s severe lack of game time since the start of the season, Everton will know that he’s currently seen as no more than a fringe player, so sanctioning his sale - whether that be permanently or on a loan basis - would be completely the right decision to make in January.

The York-born talent currently ranks as Dyche’s 18th best-performing player out of 23 squad members (WhoScored - Everton statistics), showing how little of a chance he’s been given to make any kind of positive impact.

Standing at 6 foot exactly, the defender has also provided just three assists and is yet to score since joining the club from Norwich City back in 2020 (Transfermarkt - Godfrey statistics), so he’s even failed to get involved with the action at the other end of the pitch.

Furthermore, Godfrey, who has been panned for his “silly” decision-making by journalist Josh Bunting, currently pockets £75k per week - earning more than the likes of Seamus Coleman and Beto (Everton salaries) - so chiefs would perhaps be wise to get him off the books and use the extra cash to generate funds for future new signings.