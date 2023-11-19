Everton have been deducted 10 points and now find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone. However, one reporter has now given a positive update regarding the potential outcome of their appeal against the sanction.

Everton's points deduction fallout...

Everton have been deducted 10 points by an independent commission due to breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, which has now landed the Toffees joint-bottom with Burnley in the English top-flight standings on four points. The club have made it clear that they will appeal the ruling, saying: "Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has publicly disagreed with the decision on social media platform X, stating: "The 10 point deduction for Everton is excessive & not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years. Would it have been better to be evasive & try & drag it out like other clubs?"

He then added: "No doubt relegated clubs will have put big pressure on the PL to deal with Everton, but when you consider 6 clubs tried to leave the PL & there was no sanction at all it doesn’t feel right. Until other clubs are sanctioned Everton will feel they are being used to show there is no need for an independent regulator, and they are right."

Opening up an enormous can of worms, Everton's misfortune has amplified the pressure on other clubs who are also being investigated due to alleged financial rule breaches. Chelsea are being looked into by both the Premier League and the Football Association relating to activity during the Roman Abramovich era. At the same time, Manchester City are embroiled in a potentially groundbreaking situation as they fight 115 charges relating to alleged financial breaches, with the club denying that they have been involved in any wrongdoing.

According to a fresh report, though, Everton's appeal against the points deduction could now change the paradigm of what is a fluid situation at Goodison Park.

Everton could see points deduction reduced on appeal...

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey provided a promising update he's heard on the situation, saying Everton could see their points deduction vastly reduced upon appeal and instead receive a punishment of between "three to six points" docked once the process concludes. The report said:

"Everton sources with knowledge of the situation have said the club are confident the 10-point punishment, which comes into immediate effect, will be “significantly reduced”."

The Toffees' charge from an independent commission relates to a £124.5 million loss that was recorded during the 2021/22 campaign, which was over the permitted £105 million figure a club is allowed to lose over a period of three years.

In turn, Everton received the biggest sanction in Premier League history, with Middlesborough's three-point loss in 1997 and Portsmouth's nine-point docking circa 2010 being the only other examples of this method of punishment being used in England's top flight since it rebranded in 1992. Nevertheless, for now, Everton will need to turn their attention toward a crucial fixture against Manchester United at Goodison Park next weekend as they look to escape the clutches of the relegation zone.