Everton are "interested" in completing the signing of an Italy international at the peak of his powers, according to a new transfer update.

Everton transfer news

The Blues may be going through a challenging period at the moment, in terms of their 10-point deduction and ongoing issues surrounding the takeover, but Sean Dyche and his players are keeping spirits high. Sunday's 2-0 win at home to Chelsea was their third triumph in a row in the Premier League, and it means Everton are now out of the relegation zone and into 17th place, despite the huge deficit that has come their way because of a financial breach.

With each passing week, the more it looks as though relegation to the Championship is unlikely this season, but Dyche won't want to rest on his laurels, potentially making key signings during the January transfer window. In terms of long-term additions, Everton are believed to be interested in signing 17-year-old Aodhan Doherty, who is currently playing for Linfield in Northern Ireland.

When it comes to older targets who could come straight in and do a job, Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Goodison Park, with the Manchester City midfielder surely desperate to seal a move away from the Etihad in January, with Euro 2024 around the corner and regular playing time needed before then.

Everton "interested" in Federico Gatti

According to a new update from Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Everton are keen on signing Juventus defender Federico Gatti, having shown interest in him for several months now.

It is stated that the Blues are "interested" in acquiring the 25-year-old's signature, as was the case last summer, although Nottingham Forest are also seen as potential suitors. In fact, Gatti's father admitted over the weekend that his son was wanted by a pair of Premier League clubs at that point, with the suspicion Everton were in the mix:

"In the summer a couple of English clubs wanted him. I always thought that the Premier League was a type of football suited to him. But my son sees it differently: he has always and only wanted Juventus. He did very well, he never liked transfers against his will, like when Torino gave him to Alessandria at 14 and then when Alessandria didn’t think he was up to the mark."

This does suggest that Gatti could be difficult to sign for Everton, considering how content he seems at Juve, but he could be a great signing if they get a deal over the line.

Federico Gatti in Serie A this season, according to WhoScored Total Appearances 13 Goals 3 Pass completion rate 85.3% Clearances per game 3.3 Aerial duel wins per game 1.8

The three-cap Italy international is someone who is bang in his prime as a footballer, considering he is in his mid-20s and should remain in and around his peak for the next five years or so, and the Blues target's market value has shot up hugely in recent times, currently sitting at an all time high of £10m.

A player who has recently been hailed for being "humble" and a leader by example by teammate Danilo, Gatti has started 12 Serie A games at centre-back this season, scoring three goals along the way, and could provide great competition for James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.