It's been reported that an Arsenal player "would now" like to leave the club in January, but the club are set to stand in his way.

Arsenal's January transfer plans

Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar will be working together again in an attempt to shore up Arsenal's ranks this winter. The pair, as previously revealed by Edu to Sky Sports, have a very good understanding when it comes to transfers and Arsenal's signings must always get the green-light from Arteta.

"I'm never ever going to sign a player which Mikel is not comfortable with, never. That's not my style and for sure it's not the Arsenal style," said Edu.

"If we decide to work together then the decision needs to be together. It's not Mikel's signings, it's not Edu's signings, it's the Arsenal signings so that for me is the most important thing for people to understand.

"I always say people sometimes give the credit to me or to Mikel, but the credit has to go to Arsenal. We are Arsenal, we are working together and the decision we make is together."

This winter window, the Arsenal chiefs are reportedly chasing a new central midfielder as top priority, and have identified Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as a top target.

Meanwhile, in terms of outgoings, midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a mid-season exit as ESPN suggest they could sell the Ghanaian to fund a move for Luiz.

Goalkeeper David Raya's arrival in the summer has also ousted long-serving number one Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks, resulting in the Englishman being linked with a move away.

Ramsdale wants January exit from Arsenal

The 25-year-old's relegation to Arsenal's substitutes bench is reportedly attracting interest from top flight rivals like Chelsea, and 90min now claim he's becoming far more warm to the idea of a departure soon.

According to their information, Ramsdale "would like" to leave Arsenal on loan in search of more game time. However, Arsenal and Arteta are reluctant to green-light this move, and would much prefer to let him go in the summer instead.

Ramsdale is wanted by Newcastle United as well as Chelsea according to 90min, so he won't be short of options, but it appears he is set to be denied a mid-season route out of the club.

Called "exceptional" by Arteta, club captain Martin Odegaard also said Ramsdale is a workhorse behind-the-scenes.

"I think he will just keep working hard, like he is always doing," Odegaard said on Ramsdale and Arsenal's goalkeeping situation (via The Standard).

"Today he was there supporting us, cheering for us, helping us. He is a great character and he showed a very good response today by backing the team. It was excellent from him.

"We have two good goalkeepers and big competition. They have different qualities. They are both so good on the ball and in goal as well. So, we are lucky to have two such good goalkeepers and we will see who plays."