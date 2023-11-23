ExWHUemployee has shared some important January transfer news on West Ham and their budget for the winter window.

Steidten's task to sign new forward for West Ham

As reported by Ex last week, technical director Tim Steidten is growing more and more influential at the club and his "main focus" is signing a new striker for manager David Moyes.

Michail Antonio limped off on international duty recently, and he is expected to be out for around a month (Evening Standard). While his prognosis isn't as bad as first feared, losing the Jamaican comes as a bitter blow for Moyes and highlights West Ham's lack of number nine options.

Danny Ings appears out of favour at the club, having played just 68 minutes in the Premier League this season, with recent reports stating the Hammers are very eager for a few new options ahead of January.

Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke is a target for West Ham, while rumours suggest that Steidten could go back in for Hugo Ekitike of Paris-Saint Germain.

Dominic Solanke's style of play (via WhoScored) Gets fouled often Likes to dribble Does not dive into tackles

Moyes has used the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen in more central roles this term, but an injury to the latter could make West Ham's next starting eleven look very interesting. Signing a new number nine could be an all the more pivotal task for Steidten. While Antonio and Bowen could be back and firing by the time January comes around, their injury woes have drawn attention to West Ham's serious lack of depth going forward.

ExWHUemployee shares January budget news

Speaking on his Patreon, as shared by West Ham Way, reliable club insider Ex says West Ham are "struggling" with their transfer budget this winter. He claims that while there is indeed money in the pot to potentially bring in a new forward, it isn't seen as a large amount, and West Ham must be careful not to "do an Everton".

“I have spoken to the person who would be best placed to answer on our January transfer budget,” said Ex.

“What I was told is that Under Financial Fair Play we are struggling. We overspent in 2021 and we have to be careful to not ‘do an Everton’.

“So although there is money there in the pot, it isn’t a huge amount as the club are being understandably careful. We only need to look at the situations at Everton, Man City and Chelsea to know how serious it can be if not keeping within the parameters.”

The three aforementioned sides are in trouble with the Premier League over alleged FFP breaches, with the Toffees in particular being docked 10 points and now facing a hefty compensation bill.

It is believed Southampton, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Burnley are attempting to sue Everton for around £300 million, as they all believe they're entitled to compensation after Sean Dyche's repeated avoidance of relegation to the Championship.

Therefore, West Ham absolutely cannot find themselves in the same precarious situation, but it will be interesting to see how they use their limited budget when the window reopens.