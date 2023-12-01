Manchester United may have the chance to sign a reported target in January, with the Red Devils already making contact, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils appear to require another forward addition in 2024 after their struggles in front of goal in the Premier League this season. So far, United have netted 16 times in 13 games - the fewest out of the top 12 clubs in the division – with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay the top scorers with three each.

Big-money signing Rasmus Hojlund is still yet to get off the mark in the top flight but has enjoyed success in the Champions League, which has resulted in rumours of a possible move to sign Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy in 2024.

Another target is seemingly former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, now back at RB Leipzig. There have been recent rumours on Man Utd making an enquiry over a deal for Werner, with claims that the player wanted to stay in Germany until the summer.

However, Romano provided a new update on the situation writing in his CaughtOffside column over the last 48 hours, confirming contact of wanting to be kept in the loop. The transfer expert stated that “United have asked to be kept informed on his situation” as the German could actually leave in January, although whoever the new director is at Old Trafford will have a key say in any potential transfer.

“The situation is less clear with Timo Werner, despite my understanding being that United have asked to be kept informed on his situation as it’s possible he could leave RB Leipzig this January after becoming unhappy at the club.

“There’s still nothing advanced at this stage, and again the new director at Old Trafford will be key to seeing how this deal progresses, or if they pursue it at all.”

Werner’s speed could add a new weapon for Ten Hag

Werner actually never lost in four appearances against the Red Devils for Chelsea, two of which came at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has scored 18 times back in Germany and has found the back of the net wherever he has been throughout his career.

Timo Werner stats by club Appearances Goals RB Leipzig 212 113 VfB Stuttgart 103 14 Chelsea 89 23

He’s also known for his speed – once clocked at 11.11 seconds over 100 metres - and when asked about the attribute, previously said:

"There's no recipe for it. The quickest players just know how to do it automatically.

"If I could decide whether to be a Formula One driver or a professional footballer, I don't know which one I'd pick. I don't like danger, but I think it's fun. Maybe I'd be a bit slower than the others."

Following Romano’s latest claim, a return to England next month for Werner could be on the cards, and who knows, he could help Hojlund in front of goal in the Premier League.