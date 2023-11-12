Highlights Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but journalist Fabrizio Romano believes there have been no official talks between the two clubs at this point.

Haaland's stats speak for themselves, with 67 goals in 70 appearances for City and a major part in their treble-winning season.

While the lure of joining Real Madrid is tempting, Haaland's current situation with City seems secure, with the club holding a strong bargaining position if any offers come in.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but a big update has now dropped regarding his future, courtesy of journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid want Erling Haaland

The 23-year-old has been an incredible signing for Pep Guardiola, hitting the ground running from minute one and standing out as one of the best attacking players in the world, if not the greatest striker around right now.

Haaland's stats speak volumes about the impact he has made for City, scoring 67 goals in just 70 appearances, and he played a major part in his side clinching a legendary treble last season.

While the Norwegian appears to be happy at the Etihad at the moment, there have been some concerning rumours emerging in recent times, with Haaland linked with a move to Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are looking to sign some of the biggest names in the game, with Kylian Mbappe constantly seen as a target, and the City ace would also fit the bill.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding where Haaland's future could lie, with his current situation with the Citizens becoming clearer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Haaland is unlikely to leave Manchester City and join Real Madrid for the time being, with no official talks seemingly taking place between the two clubs:

"Erling Haaland – The latest big name being linked with Real Madrid is Erling Haaland, with the Spanish press claiming he’s their top target now after they decided to stop pursuing Kylian Mbappe.

"However, I’m not aware of anything about that at this point – I don’t think it’s even worth to mention if it’s realistic or not at this point because there’s nothing to be decided now for Haaland or Mbappe. Despite some media noise, my honest understanding is that it’s completely quiet on both sides."

This will come as a huge relief to City supporters and anyone associated with the club, considering how vital Haaland is to the team's success moving forward.

At just 23 years of age, there is still so much to come from him, with his peak still potentially a number of years away, and the hope is that he will stay put at the Etihad for as long as possible.

Erling Haaland's key career goals Total Manchester City 67 Borussia Dortmund 86 RB Salzburg 29 Molde 20 Norway 27

That being said, the lure of joining Madrid is something that can be great for any player, considering they are arguably the biggest club in world football, so it isn't impossible to see Haaland's head being turned further down the line.

The Manchester City star isn't out of contract until the summer of 2027, however, so the club are in a strong bargaining position if Madrid do come calling, possibly even demanding somewhere in and around a world-record fee for his services.

Quite why Haaland would want to go anywhere else is puzzling, though, considering he is a massive player for surely Europe's leading side, under the world's greatest manager in Guardiola.