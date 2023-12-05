Newcastle United have been handed a potential boost in their efforts to sign a defensive "battleship", according to a fresh claim from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle want January signings

The Magpies are expected to be in the market for new additions when the January transfer window opens next month, following a dreadful season in the injury department.

It has become almost laughable how many important players Eddie Howe is having to make do without, with Nick Pope's serious shoulder injury in the 1-0 win over Manchester United the latest major setback. He could now be sidelined for as long as four months, which could have a big impact on the season.

On top of all the injury concerns, Sandro Tonali's time as a Newcastle player has also got off to a disastrous start, with the Italian suspended for 10 months for breaching betting rules, bringing an end to his season before it had barely got underway.

While midfield targets seem to be on the cards for the Magpies, which is understandable given the lack of depth there after Tonali's ban, Howe could look to make defensive signings, too, not least because key centre-back Sven Botman has found himself in and out of the team this season.

Genoa central defender Radu Dragusin has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle, while Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio is another who could head to St James' Park.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Newcastle transfer target Jonathan Tah could move to the Premier League in 2024, having been linked with the Magpies as recently as the middle of last month.

"I’d keep an eye on Premier League clubs for Jonathan Tah. He’s under contract until 2025 at Bayer and sources tell me he could leave in 2024. He’s doing great; I can’t share info on precise club yet but there’s interest from Premier League."

Tah could be exactly what Newcastle are looking for at the heart of their defence, although it remains to be seen if a January move could happen, or if a switch to St James' Park may take place next summer instead.

The German is enjoying an excellent spell at Bayer Leverkusen currently, proving to be a hugely important player for Xabi Alonso's side and helping them top the Bundesliga, sitting three points clear of Bayern Munich. Tah's statistics highlight how much he is flourishing this season.

Jonathan Tah's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 12 Goals 3 Clearances per game 4.2 Tackles per game 1.6 Pass completion rate 94.5%

At 27, he is at a great age to join Newcastle and could make an immediate difference, given the experience he has, but there is also no reason why he shouldn't remain in his prime for the next four or five years. Tah has even been hailed as a "a real battleship" of a defender by Christoph Kramer in the past, and he could be the dominant presence that Howe needs moving forward, should he leave Leverkusen.