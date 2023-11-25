Despite some worrying performances in narrow victories over the likes of Luton Town and Brentford, Manchester United actually entered the international break as one of the Premier League's form teams. Perhaps the results papered over the cracks ever so slightly, but Erik ten Hag had the chance to use the international break to get the performances to match the positive points gained on the pitch.

As the Red Devils prepare to travel to Goodison Park for their game against Everton, their manager will hope to see his side's form continue. However, with things beginning to take a turn on the pitch, United's injury list has continued to increase - and the latest news has indicated that they've suffered yet another blow.

Man Utd injury news

Whilst United should be in a better position than they are right now, Ten Hag has endured his fair share of injury problems in the current campaign. Whether it's been Luke Shaw, Rasmus Hojlund or Lisandro Martinez, the Dutchman has been forced to find square pegs for round holes at times, resulting in disappointing inconsistency at Old Trafford. And those problems aren't likely to get any better given the recent news.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mason Mount has picked up a fresh injury to add to what has been a stuttered start to his Manchester United career. Mount's injury history has been far from positive for the Red Devils, given that he had already missed six games towards the start of the campaign. The Manchester club met Mount's price tag of £55m in the summer, only to become frustrated by his lack of availability.

It remains to be seen just how long the England international will be out for, but with the busy festive period approaching, United will hope to see their summer signing return in time to make the impact that he was signed for.

"Outstanding" Mount yet to get going at Man Utd

Much like many of Manchester United's more offensive options this season, Mount is yet to get going. His injuries haven't helped, but when he has been available, the Englishman has struggled to really stand out in the way you'd expect of a £55m signing. Manchester United's Premier League goals tally is the worst by some distance in the top half, and that reflects poorly on players such as Mount.

However, that's not to say there's not a capable player in there, with Mount previously impressing at Chelsea to earn the praise of former manager Frank Lampard during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard said via Sky Sports: "Mason was outstanding in the game [against Fulham]. He deserves the accolades for how he played. Mason was in a slightly deeper role at that point but could still arrive in the box. But his quality is brilliant, his attitude is brilliant, so he deserves it."

The Chelsea academy graduate still has plenty of time to come good and ease any concerns that United have once again invested poorly in the transfer market. When Mount is finally fully fit, we may well begin to see exactly why the Red Devils secured his signature.