Chelsea once again splashed the cash during the summer transfer window, before enjoying mixed results under Mauricio Pochettino. Whilst the Blues have shown signs of potential, it remains to be seen whether or not they can perform on a consistent basis, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur and taken a point against Manchester City and Arsenal, only to lose against Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the Premier League this season.

Throughout the campaign, even after adding a number of players in a major overhaul, one problem has remained at Stamford Bridge - and that's their ability to find a reliable source of goals, although they have netted eight in their last two league games, but the club could return to the market to sign one specific Premier League forward in the future.

Chelsea transfer news

When it comes to transfers, the main focus at Chelsea has clearly been on recruiting for the future, even if Pochettino's side struggle to maintain results in the future. The thinking of Todd Boehly may well be that it is simply worth making sacrifices in order to become one of Europe's best sides once again in a few years. It's a risky tactic, but one that could yet pay off in the best way possible. The American owner is likely to return to the market too, and this could see Chelsea welcome another young talent.

Journalist Pete O'Rouke recently hinted that the Blues have set their sights on a move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Fabrizio Romano has now now claimed that Chelsea are following the forward ahead of a possible move. Romano said in his latest Caught Offside daily briefing:

“We keep seeing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. I can confirm that big clubs like these are following Ferguson, because he’s a top talent, but it’s just normal scouting and monitoring – it would be surprising if they weren’t keeping an eye on an exciting young player like him!

“There is, however, nothing more concrete to report for the moment. Ferguson only recently signed a new contract with Brighton, so he’s fully focused on them. I’m told he’s really happy at Brighton and sees it as the best place for him to develop now, as we’ve seen with so many other top young players there in recent times.

“I’m sure we’re going to keep seeing links everywhere, but nothing is going to be decided now.”

"Top talent" Ferguson could break Chelsea's striker curse

It's no secret that Chelsea have had their fair share of struggles when it comes to strikers over the years. Outside of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, it's increasingly difficult to pinpoint a player who consistently led the line in clinical fashion at Stamford Bridge, as the curse of the number nine shirt struck down several managers. Ferguson could be the man to finally end that curse, however.

At just 19-years-old, the Brighton man is already impressing in the Premier League and has found the back of the net five times in 11 appearances this season. It feels as though a big move is inevitable for the Irishman, who looks better with every game he plays under Robert de Zerbi at Brighton, and that could be to Stamford Bridge.