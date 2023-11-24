Chelsea have extremely high hopes for a young star in their ranks, and they even believe he is "the future" of his current position.

Pochettino's plethora of exciting starlets

Todd Boehly's policy of buying young was laid bare in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea sealing deals for some of the Premier League's most exciting young talents. Romeo Lavia, who was praised for his performances for relegated Southampton last season, was snapped up from the south coast for around £53 million.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also sought to sign winger Cole Palmer from treble winners Man City, and the English starlet has already made a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Chipping in with some key contributions, Palmer was outstanding against his former club in Chelsea's last game - a thrilling 4-4 draw with City in west London. The 21-year-old cooly slotted an equalising penalty in the dying minutes, and showcased to everybody why Mauricio Pochettino was so eager to do a deal for him.

“Cole Palmer has been doing great," said former right-back Glen Johnson.

"He’s obviously got a great mentality stepping up for penalties and performing against his old team.

“He looks calm on the ball, looks like he’s enjoying his football and it’s good to see, I think he’s the real deal. He’s the sort of player strikers love to play with, but I don’t think that he’s the kind of player a full-back hates to play against one on one. He’s intelligent and can play through the lines in the middle, and that’s where he should play with Chelsea.”

Brazilian youngsters Deivid Washington and Angelo are seen as two highly promising talents from South America too, and it is believed Boehly isn't done there as Chelsea wish to sign Club Brugge rising star Antonio Nusa.

However, another young star they appear to rate very much is actually under fire 2023 January signing Mykhalo Mudryk.

Chelsea think Mudryk is "the future"

The Ukrainian starlet, who cost around £88.5 million to prise away from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this year, arrived at the Bridge with a glowing reputation. However, Mudryk has come under criticism at points for not quite delivering the goals and assists expected after a significant investment.

Despite his patchy form, though, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea still believe Mudryk is "the future". When commenting on links to Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Romano told his Daily Briefing (via CaughtOffside):

Mudryk's style of play (via WhoScored) Likes to shoot from distance Likes to tackle

“The key point with Chelsea, however, is that they still believe Mykhaylo Mudryk will be the future in that position, so nothing has been decided in terms of investing big money there for another player after they fought hard to sign Mudryk ahead of Arsenal in that tense battle last January.

“Also with Napoli there is the reality that they could be forced to sell Victor Osimhen in the summer – I’ve reported on interest in him several times recently, and there’s been no progress on a new contract with Napoli, so they will hope to keep Kvaratskhelia if they lose another of their important players."