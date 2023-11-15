Manchester United just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries, with news of another blow to a "magic" player.

The Red Devils have had a frustrating season so far, although Erik ten Hag’s side are now one of the form teams in the Premier League. The Dutchman guided United to a 1-0 win over Luton Town prior to the international break, and after the game, which saw United pick up a fourth top-flight win in five games, Ten Hag said:

“We are also stepping up – even with the team we have, we often have to change. We are stepping up, with better football, better performances. In the last five league games, we won four and, as you know, it’s not easy to win games in the Premier League because every one is a battle. I’m pleased with that. It is a signal that we are in the right direction.”

However, United once again had to cope without a number of players due to injury. Defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been out with long-term issues, while Jonny Evans, Casemiro and Amad Diallo were also absent and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed the game through illness.

In the win at Old Trafford, both Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund had to be replaced after suffering injuries of their own, and an update has been shared regarding their fitness status.

Relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X, United stated that Eriksen’s is the worse of the two, with his knee problem likely to keep him out of action for a month, whereas Hojlund could return before the end of the month.

“Injuries again at Man United. Club confirms Christian Eriksen is suffering from a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for around a month. Rasmus Hojlund is suffering from a strain as club hopes he will return before the end of November.”

Man Utd’s next fixtures

With so many players sidelined, Ten Hag may be quietly concerned, especially as the games are set to come thick and fast before the New Year. We are about to enter one of the busiest months of the season, and with United still in the Champions League, some important games are coming their way.

Man Utd's upcoming fixtures Competition Date Everton (A) Premier League 26th November Galatasaray (A) Champions League 29th November Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2nd December Chelsea (H) Premier League 6th December AFC Bournemouth (H) Premier League 9th December Bayern Munich (H) Champions League 12th December Liverpool (A) Premier League 17th December West Ham (A) Premier League 23rd December Aston Villa (H) Premier League 26th December Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 30th December

As can be seen, United have eight Premier League games as well as two crucial Champions League fixtures against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich. Hopefully, United will be able to call upon Hojlund and others for those games, whereas Eriksen, labelled as “magic” in the media, could miss both in what could be another blow for the Red Devils.