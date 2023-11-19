Manchester United have suffered a culmination of injuries this term and world-renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has now issued a new update on one of the Red Devils' most recent concerns.

Manchester United's injury list...

Erik ten Hag has endured a stop-start time of things so far this campaign. However, the Dutchman will protest that his lengthy injury list has definitely contributed to his side's patchy form. Manchester United are missing the likes of Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia among others as they attempt to fight on multiple fronts to bring success to Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho is also a long-standing absentee in the North West due to his public spat with Ten Hag earlier this term, leaving the Red Devils light in the wide areas, though his omission has afforded additional opportunities to Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellestri to stake their claim for first-team action.

Nevertheless, despite United's improved form in the Premier League, injury issues continue to loom large at Old Trafford ahead of a tough run of fixtures that will start to take shape beyond the current international break.

Starting next weekend, Ten Hag's side will travel to face an aggrieved Everton at Goodison Park in their first match since being deducted ten points for breaching financial rules, in an affair that is likely to produce an extremely hostile atmosphere on Merseyside.

Following on from their trip to Goodison Park, the Red Devils will face Galatasaray in the Champions League away from home and then take on Newcastle United and Chelsea in quick succession, in a run that could make or break their aspirations in 2023/24.

Now, journalist Romano has given an important update involving one other key Manchester United player who has rcnrtly suffered an injury scare.

Fabrizio Romano drops Andre Onana injury latest

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was taken off on international duty last Friday with Cameroon in a 3-0 victory over Mauritius due to suffering discomfort during proceedings, sparking fears that the 27-year-old could be out for an extended period.

Andre Onana at Manchester United - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 18 Goals conceded 30 Clean sheets 6

Now, Romano has taken to social media platform X to deliver an update on the former Inter Milan stopper's situation, as he stated to his followers:

"Understand initial indications on André Onana injury are optimistic. It’s a shoulder problem but doesn’t look like a serious one. Told Onana is expected to be fit for the upcoming games with Man United."

In news that will come as a relief to Manchester United fans, Onana, who was hailed "outstanding" by journalist Solace Chukwu earlier this year, now looks set to be available for a difficult period of upcoming fixtures for the Red Devils, preventing another major injury scare for Ten Hag to contend with.

Of course, some will feel Onana could have made a better start to life at Old Trafford; nevertheless, he will be able to hopefully prove his worth at Manchester United over the next few weeks.