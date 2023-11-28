Journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail has lifted the lid on a "frosty" confrontation between Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and one Spurs player.

Ange suffers third consecutive league defeat

Manager Ange Postecoglou won his third Premier League Manager of the Month award in a row recently, but on the pitch, he's now suffered a third league defeat on the bounce.

A succession of killer injury blows and suspensions have stripped Spurs' squad to the bare bones since their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea at the start of November, with as many as 10 players unavailable to play right now.

Despite what was a pretty decent performance overall against Aston Villa, having created many openings and could've easily won the game, Tottenham lost 2-1 and now go into a contest against league champions Man City on their worst run of form since the Antonio Conte era.

"I said during the week I wasn't happy with way we played at Wolves, so that's a different performance," said Postecoglou on Spurs' 2-1 loss to Villa.

"Again, it's not a game we couldn't have got a result but it was not something I was pleased in terms of the progress we need to make. Today is different. I thought today we play that game again and we keep playing in that manner when we do get everyone back, we're going to be a pretty good football side as we've already shown.

"We've just got to make sure the players stay focused on what's important right now and you need to win games of football to keep yourself in the mix to be in a strong position come the end of the year, but right now we're still building a side. What's more important is the way forward has to be with what the end goal is in mind and today was about trying to play the football we want to play. If we fell short, we fell short but I didn't think we fell short today. I thought it was just fine margins for us and not getting the rewards."

There were definitely positives to take from the thoroughly entertaining 90 minutes in north London, and on any other day, Spurs would've had something to show for their efforts.

Postecoglou opted for a centre-back duo of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies during the clash, which speaks volumes about his faith in Eric Dier.

Levy's "frosty" confrontation with Dier

Dier is a real candidate to leave Tottenham in 2024, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The 29-year-old could even leave as soon as January. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing Dier in a "shock" mid-season move, according to recent reports.

Now, Mail journalist Mokbel backs that Dier could leave Spurs very soon, as his days look "numbered" at N17. More interestingly, the reporter also says that chairman Levy and the player were at the centre of some "frosty" behind-the-scenes talks with one another earlier this year.

The former Sporting Lisbon star has been a fantastic servant for the club, but his future may be far, far away.